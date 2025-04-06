How to watch today's Toluca vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Sunday.

Toluca are third in the standings and in good form, having won four out of their last five games. Santos Laguna will need a miracle this weekend to outperform the hosts, given their recent form. The visitors, who are rock bottom in the standings, will be desperate to avoid what could be a third straight defeat.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nemesio Diez

The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca head into the match against Santos Laguna in strong form, with five consecutive home wins, including a recent 3-2 victory over Pachuca. However, they will be without midfielder Frankie Amaya due to injury.

Key players like Alexis Vega, Jesus Angulo, and Paulinho, who have been instrumental in their attack, are expected to feature prominently. Toluca's predicted lineup includes a 4-3-1-2 formation with Pau López in goal and an attacking trio led by Vega and Paulinho

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna face challenges as they look to recover from back-to-back defeats, including a 3-2 loss to Atlético San Luis.

Their squad is further weakened by injuries to Diego Javier Medina Vázquez, Santiago Naveda Lara, and forward Jose Macias. Bruno Barticciotto remains their main attacking threat, having scored six goals this season.

Santos is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Carlos Acevedo in goal and Barticciotto leading the attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

