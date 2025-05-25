How to watch today's Toluca vs Club America Liga MX Clausura playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca and Club América are set for a dramatic conclusion to the Liga MX Clausura 2025 final, with the decisive second leg taking place at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Sunday.

The first leg ended in a tense 0-0 draw, leaving the championship wide open and both teams just 90 minutes (or potentially extra time and penalties) away from glory. América are chasing a historic third consecutive league title, while Toluca are eager to end a 15-year wait for silverware in front of their passionate home fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toluca vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TUDN, VIX, DirecTV and Univision in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Toluca vs CF America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Nemesio Diez

The match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Sunday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Toluca team news

Toluca enter the final with confidence after a strong playoff run, but they were without star striker Paulinho in the first leg due to injury, and his status for the return remains uncertain.

Antonio Mohamed’s side is built on swift attacking transitions, with Alexis Vega providing a creative spark and João Paulo offering a goal threat up front.

Toluca have not lost at home in their last six matches across all competitions, and their physical, disciplined approach—evidenced by 13 yellow cards in five playoff games—will be crucial in a high-pressure final.

CF America team news

Club América approach the decider with a nearly full-strength squad and defensive confidence, having conceded just two goals in their last five matches. André Jardine’s side relies on tactical discipline and experience, with Alejandro Zendejas and Álvaro Fidalgo anchoring the midfield and Henry Martín leading the attack.

América’s compact back five has been key in neutralizing Toluca’s width and transitions. There are no major injury concerns reported for the visitors, who are expected to stick with the core that delivered a 0-0 away draw in the first leg. América’s recent form is strong, and they have a history of rising to the occasion in finals, aiming to clinch a record-extending league title.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links