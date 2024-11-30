How to watch today's Toluca vs Club America Liga MX Apertura quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will face Club America in the second leg of the Liga MX quarterfinal at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors won the first leg 2-0, thanks to a second-half brace from Rodrigo Aguirre. Having lost only once in their last five fixtures, they will be high on confidence heading into this game.

Toluca will be desperate to claw their way back into the contest. They will hope to make the home advantage count and take the initiative right from the off.

How to watch Toluca vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Univision and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Toluca vs CF America kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Nemesio Diez

The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Toluca team news

Defender Juan Escobar and goalkeeper Luis Garcia remain sidelined due to injuries.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Toluca camp ahead of the second-leg tie this weekend.

CF America team news

Victor Davila is ruled out with a broken leg and will play no part in the second-leg fixture this weekend.

Henry Martin and Diego Valdes were doubts ahead of the last game but the former started the game and is fit now while Valdes remains out.

