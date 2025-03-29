+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
Estadio Nemesio Diez
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Toluca vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will entertain Pachuca for a Liga MX home game at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Saturday.

The hosts have accumulated 24 points from 12 games after a 3-0 win at Puebla last time out, while Pachuca trail Diablos Rojos by three points following a 4-1 victory over Tijuana on the previous matchday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toluca vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Toluca and Pachuca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Toluca vs Pachuca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX match between Toluca and Pachuca will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Toluca team news

Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed has a clean health bill with the exception of defender Brian Garcia who remains a doubt due to a knock.

Alexis Vega and Paulinho have been impressive in front of goal lately and should both continue to feature from the onset.

Pachuca team news

Tuzos boss Guillermo Almada will be without injured duo Andres Micolta and Miguel Rodriguez, while Sergio Barreto remains a doubt.

John Kennedy will start just behind center-forward Salomon Rondon, with Owen Gonzalez and Oussama Idrissi supporting from the flanks.

Form

TOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
1/5

PAC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOL

Last 5 matches

PAC

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

13

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

