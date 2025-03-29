How to watch today's Toluca vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will entertain Pachuca for a Liga MX home game at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Saturday.

The hosts have accumulated 24 points from 12 games after a 3-0 win at Puebla last time out, while Pachuca trail Diablos Rojos by three points following a 4-1 victory over Tijuana on the previous matchday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Pachuca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX match between Toluca and Pachuca will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed has a clean health bill with the exception of defender Brian Garcia who remains a doubt due to a knock.

Alexis Vega and Paulinho have been impressive in front of goal lately and should both continue to feature from the onset.

Pachuca team news

Tuzos boss Guillermo Almada will be without injured duo Andres Micolta and Miguel Rodriguez, while Sergio Barreto remains a doubt.

John Kennedy will start just behind center-forward Salomon Rondon, with Owen Gonzalez and Oussama Idrissi supporting from the flanks.

