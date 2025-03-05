How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Cruz Azul CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders FC are gearing up to welcome Cruz Azul in the first leg of their Round of 16 home-and-home series in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday.

While the Sounders have the advantage of playing on their home turf, their morale might have taken a hit following a recent setback against Real Salt Lake. They cruised past their previous Champions Cup opponent with ease, but Cruz Azul presents a much sterner challenge.

The Liga MX side comes into this clash in solid form, having gone unbeaten in their last three league matches. The visitors are expected to put up a strong fight, especially given Seattle's inconsistent performances as of late. Cruz Azul will be eager to capitalize on any weaknesses and make their mark with some standout plays.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, FS2, ViX and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Lumen Field

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Cruz Azul will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT on Wednesday, March 5, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle will be missing Reed Baker-Whiting due to injury, which leaves a gap in their lineup. In the opening round of the Champions Cup, Argentine forward Pedro de la Vega bagged three goals and will once again be a key figure in the attack. His offensive prowess could prove crucial in breaking down Cruz Azul's defense.

Cruz Azul team news

The visitors will be without the services of Mateo Levy, who is sidelined with an injury. Angel Sepulveda has been their standout performer in the Champions Cup, having netted twice in two games. The seasoned Mexican forward possesses the experience and skill to navigate past defenders, making him a serious threat to Seattle's backline.

Cruz Azul boasts an MLS connection, having secured Giorgos Giakoumakis from Atlanta United last summer in a deal reportedly worth $10 million. The Greek international made his mark in Major League Soccer, tallying 22 goals and five assists in a season and a half. Since arriving in Liga MX, he has continued to deliver, racking up nine goals and seven assists across 26 appearances.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links