How to watch today's Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians, as well as start time and team news.

Rajasthan Royals finally snapped their losing skid with an emphatic win in their last outing, but their chances of breaking into the playoff picture remain slim as they prepare to face an in-form Mumbai Indians unit at home in Jaipur this week.

Mumbai, meanwhile, are flying high. After a rocky start to the season, just one win from their opening four, they’ve strung together five straight victories and look every bit the contender as they aim to keep pace with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the hunt for a sixth IPL crown. Their latest triumph came in dominant fashion, a 54-run dismantling of Lucknow Super Giants on home turf.

Rajasthan’s recent win over Gujarat Titans was nothing short of breathtaking. Chasing a mammoth 210, they got the job done in just 15.5 overs, a turnaround sparked by a sensational knock from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who blasted his way to a 35-ball century, the second fastest in IPL history. His partner at the top, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was equally impressive with an unbeaten 70 off 40 deliveries. The duo’s fireworks breathed new life into what had been a stagnant campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RR vs MI: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians will take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Date Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium Location Jaipur, Rajasthan

How to watch RR vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RR vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been Rajasthan’s standout performer all season, tallying 426 runs, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive debut has given fans something to cheer about. Beyond them, though, the batting unit has largely misfired. Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel have struggled to find rhythm despite time in the middle, while Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, and Shimron Hetmyer haven’t lived up to expectations. Hetmyer’s 187 runs in nine matches simply doesn’t match his billing as a game-finisher.

Bowling-wise, Jofra Archer has carried much of the burden, claiming 10 wickets at an economy just under 10, but support has been inconsistent. Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma have bled runs, and though Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have taken 19 wickets between them, their expensive spells at critical moments have cost Rajasthan dearly.

RR Probable Playing XI Against MI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai’s batting, on the other hand, is beginning to click. Openers Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Rohit Sharma haven’t been flawless but have done enough to provide solid starts. Rohit, in particular, looks to be timing the ball sweetly again, two scores in the 70s last week suggest he’s hitting form at the perfect time. Tilak Varma has brought spark and aggression to the middle overs, while Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have made impactful cameos at the death.

Pandya is proving his all-round value this season, picking up 12 wickets at an economy of 9.11, while Deepak Chahar has taken eight scalps, though he continues to leak runs in his later overs. Trent Boult has been steady with the new ball and effective at the death, and Jasprit Bumrah looks to be approaching peak rhythm again, underlined by his brilliant 4 for 22 against Lucknow.

MI also made a tactical shift last game, swapping in Corbin Bosch for Mitchell Santner, a move that paid off. Bosch impressed with a 10-ball 20 not out and a tight spell of 1 for 26, adding further depth to an already well-rounded unit.

MI Probable Playing XI Against RR

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.

Impact Player: Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have locked horns 30 times in the history of the Indian Premier League. Of those encounters, Mumbai has edged ahead slightly, clinching victory in 15 games. Rajasthan isn’t far behind with 14 wins to their name, while one contest was left unresolved due to weather or other interruptions.

RR vs MI pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: clear and dry

clear and dry Pitch: Batter-Friendly

The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where the surface offers true bounce and decent carry once batters settle in. With short straight boundaries (65 meters) and slightly larger square ones (75 meters), expect big hitting to play a major role. Spinners could struggle under the dew, which typically sets in during the second innings, a key factor that might influence the toss.

The skies in Jaipur will stay clear and dry, with no threat of rain, ensuring a full contest in ideal playing conditions.