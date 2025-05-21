How to watch today's Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the PSL game between the Quetta Gladiators and the Islamabad United, as well as start time and team news.

Islamabad United head into their final group-stage clash with everything to play for. A comprehensive win could catapult them past Karachi Kings on the points table and earn them a place in the first qualifier. But pulling that off will require not just victory, but a dominant one, something that feels increasingly out of reach given their recent form.

Quetta Gladiators have set the benchmark this season. With seven wins, a no-result, and just two losses, they’ve comfortably topped the standings with 15 points—three clear of Islamabad, who have stumbled more often, losing four matches along the way.

The Kings, meanwhile, appear to be peaking at just the right time. Their recent performances have been impressive, stringing together three consecutive wins to build momentum heading into the playoffs. Islamabad, by contrast, are limping toward the finish line, having dropped four games on the bounce. That kind of skid is hard to shake—especially with the added pressure of needing a blowout win to overcome the net run rate disadvantage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between the Quetta Gladiators and the Islamabad United will take place on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Date Monday, May 19, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Location Rawalpindi, Pakistan

How to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Quetta Gladiators Team News

Quetta Gladiators will turn to their in-form batters Hasan Nawaz and Rilee Rossouw to shoulder the scoring responsibilities in this decisive encounter. Nawaz, the standout young talent of the campaign, has piled up 317 runs at a staggering average of 63.40, while Rossouw has brought both experience and flair, adding 234 runs at 39.00. At the top of the order, the pair of Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay will be tasked with laying a solid foundation.

On the bowling front, Quetta will rely heavily on a core group featuring Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Tariq, and star leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. Abrar has led the charge with the ball, claiming 15 wickets at an impressive average of 18.20, while Faheem has made the new ball count with 14 scalps at 19.07.

Quetta Gladiators Probable Playing XI Against Islamabad United

Saud Shakeel (captain), Khawaja Nafay, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Danish Aziz, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr., and Khurram Shahzad.

Islamabad United Team News

For Islamabad United, the pressure is immense, but they’ll find hope in the red-hot form of opener Sahibzada Farhan. He’s been a rock at the top of the order, hammering 394 runs across 10 games at a strike rate of 154.50, including a century and a pair of fifties. Farhan will again be central to United’s hopes of posting a competitive total.

He’ll have support from big-hitters like Alex Hales, who recently blazed an explosive 88 off just 39 balls, laced with six boundaries and eight towering sixes. Skipper Shadab Khan also found rhythm with the bat, cracking a blistering 42 off 19 deliveries, peppered with three fours and three sixes.

With the ball, Islamabad will look to their experienced campaigners for game-changing spells. Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills, all-rounder Imad Wasim, and Aussie quick Ben Dwarshuis form a formidable pace unit, while Shadab and Salman Irshad have been lethal in recent outings. In their last match, Shadab was the pick of the bunch, grabbing 4 for 45 in his four overs, while Irshad’s fiery spell brought him figures of 3 for 28.

Islamabad United Probable Playing XI Against Quetta Gladiators

Shadab Khan (captain), Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, Haider Ali, Ben Dwarshuis, Salman Irshad, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Imad Wasim, Tymal Mills.

Weather: gentle breeze; clear skies

Pitch: Batting-friendly

Weather: gentle breeze; clear skies

gentle breeze; clear skies Pitch: Batting-friendly

The match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, a ground that has dished out a fair balance between bat and ball. The average first-innings score in the last ten completed PSL matches here hovers around the 160 mark. While not traditionally a run-fest, the surface has allowed batters to score freely if they’re willing to dig in.

Weather-wise, the forecast looks favourable, with clear skies and a gentle breeze expected to provide comfortable playing conditions under the lights. All signs point to a gripping finish to the league phase.