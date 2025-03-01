How to watch today's PSG vs Lille Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain will aim to maintain their relentless charge toward the Ligue 1 crown as they host Lille at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

Luis Enrique's side are in imperious form, emerging as the most dominant force across Europe. They have steamrolled through their last 19 matches in all competitions, dropping points just once in a 1-1 draw with Reims, while racking up an astonishing 61 goals in the process.

With no European knockout playoff obligations, Lille have had the luxury of an uninterrupted February to focus on securing a top-four finish. That extra preparation paid dividends last weekend when they edged out Monaco 2-1, with Hakon Arnar Haraldsson bagging a first-half brace.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, March 1, with kick-off at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 8 F. Ruiz Injuries and Suspensions 22 Tiago Santos

23 E. Zhegrova

14 S. Umtiti

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Luis Enrique took full advantage of midweek cup action to rotate his squad, resting the bulk of his first-choice lineup. Despite the changes, Paris Saint-Germain's second-string side delivered emphatically, dismantling Briochin 7-0—a performance that could see a few fringe players earn another shot, especially with a high-stakes clash against Liverpool looming.

Gonçalo Ramos made a strong case to retain his spot after bagging a hat-trick, and he could keep his place if Enrique decides to hold back Ousmane Dembele for the midweek showdown. The winger was among several key names—along with Bradley Barcola, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, and Gianluigi Donnarumma—who started on the bench on Wednesday.

Injury concerns are easing for PSG, as Warren Zaïre-Emery made his return with a substitute appearance midweek. However, both Vitinha and Lee Kang-in were left out of the squad due to minor knocks, leaving their availability in question.

Lille team news

However, Lille were dealt a blow in midweek as Edon Zhegrova confirmed he will leave in the summer, opting against signing a new deal. A pivotal figure alongside Jonathan David in attack, Zhegrova has been sidelined for the last two months with a groin injury and remains unavailable for this clash—as well as Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, Rémy Cabella faces a race against time to recover from a hamstring issue, while Samuel Umtiti and Tiago Santos remain long-term absentees with knee injuries.

