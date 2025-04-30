How to watch today's Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, as well as start time and team news.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), languishing at the foot of the IPL table, will be eager to rebound from their recent loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad as they prepare to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The five-time champions have just five league matches remaining, and while a playoff berth now seems a long shot, the side will be keen to restore pride and finish their campaign on a high note.

Punjab Kings, currently sitting in fifth place under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, are very much in the thick of the playoff race. With the league stage heading into its decisive phase, PBKS must find a rhythm and string together victories to remain in the hunt. Consistency, something they’ve struggled with, will be crucial from here on out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

CSK vs PBKS: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings will take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

Date Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium Location Chepauk, Chennai

How to watch CSK vs PBKS online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CSK vs PBKS Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Chennai Super Kings Team News

The top-order has been a persistent weak link this season, and all eyes will be on Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre to finally step up and provide a solid foundation at the top. The side desperately needs its openers to click and take some pressure off the middle order, where the onus will be on Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dewald Brevis to keep the scoreboard ticking. Shivam Dube has been a rare bright spot in the lower middle order, showing the ability to score briskly. He’ll aim to accelerate in the death overs, likely joined by Deepak Hooda and MS Dhoni, both capable of finishing with a flourish.

However, the bigger concern remains with the ball. The bowling unit has failed to find its rhythm this season, and Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj will be under pressure to make early inroads against a Punjab Kings top order brimming with confidence. The spin duo of Noor Ahmed and Ravindra Jadeja must tighten things up during the middle phase of the innings, especially with Punjab’s power hitters waiting in the wings. Sam Curran and Matheesha Pathirana, who struggled in their previous outing, need to hold their lines and avoid giving away easy runs in the backend.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

Punjab Kings Team News

Punjab, on the other hand, are coming off a dominant display with the bat, highlighted by a commanding 120-run partnership between openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. The team will hope the duo can replicate that momentum. In the engine room, Shreyas Iyer looks in good touch and will be tasked with anchoring the innings alongside Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, and Marco Jansen waiting to tee off, Punjab boasts serious firepower through the order.

Defensively, they’ll look to capitalize on the frailties of CSK’s top order. Arshdeep Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai will spearhead the attack, aiming to strike early and expose the middle order. Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal have been among the more consistent bowlers this campaign, and they'll be key in applying pressure during the middle overs. Spin options Harpreet Brar and the versatile Glenn Maxwell provide added flexibility, making this bowling unit well-rounded and dangerous.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

The CSK-PBKS rivalry has delivered no shortage of thrills over the years. In 32 previous meetings, Chennai holds a slender edge with 17 wins, a testament to their knack for thriving in pressure situations. The history between these two sides adds another layer of intrigue to what’s shaping up to be a crucial mid-table showdown.

CSK vs PBKS pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Dry

Dry Pitch: Batter-Friendly

Conditions at Chepauk, once a fortress for CSK, have become unpredictable following a pitch relaying over a decade ago. Even skipper MS Dhoni admitted that his team hasn’t quite figured out the track’s behaviour. “The ground staff are doing everything they can, but we’re never quite sure what to expect from the surface,” Dhoni remarked last week. Adding to the challenge is the dew factor, which disrupted CSK’s bowlers in their previous outing and made an early appearance again on Tuesday. Given those conditions, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for a chase.