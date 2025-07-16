Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Timberwolves vs Suns NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to clash in their fourth outing at the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday, coming into the matchup on very different notes.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Timberwolves and the Suns will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Suns live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

The Timberwolves had no such trouble. Terrence Shannon Jr. paced the squad with 24 points, five boards, three dimes, and a couple of steals. Leonard Miller added 20 points and eight rebounds, while Rob Dillingham delivered 16 points and four assists to go with two steals. Off the bench, Amari Bailey filled the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in a well-rounded effort.

Phoenix Suns team news & key performers

Ryan Dunn was the lone bright spot for the Suns in their recent defeat, putting up 18 points on an efficient 6-of-8 from the field, including a pair of triples. Khaman Maluach, Yuri Collins, and Boogie Ellis chipped in eight points apiece, but the rest of the squad failed to make a significant impact.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Head-to-Head Record