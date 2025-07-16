This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Timberwolves vs Suns NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to clash in their fourth outing at the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday, coming into the matchup on very different notes.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Timberwolves and the Suns will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

DateWednesday, July 16, 2025
Tip-off Time5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT
VenueThomas & Mack Center
LocationLas Vegas, NV

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Suns live on:

  • National TV: NBA TV
  • Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)
Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

The Timberwolves had no such trouble. Terrence Shannon Jr. paced the squad with 24 points, five boards, three dimes, and a couple of steals. Leonard Miller added 20 points and eight rebounds, while Rob Dillingham delivered 16 points and four assists to go with two steals. Off the bench, Amari Bailey filled the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in a well-rounded effort.

Phoenix Mercury team news & key performers

Ryan Dunn was the lone bright spot for the Suns in their recent defeat, putting up 18 points on an efficient 6-of-8 from the field, including a pair of triples. Khaman Maluach, Yuri Collins, and Boogie Ellis chipped in eight points apiece, but the rest of the squad failed to make a significant impact.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Mercury Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
29.03.25NBAMinnesota TimberwolvesPhoenix Suns124–109
03.03.25NBAPhoenix SunsMinnesota Timberwolves98–116
30.01.25NBAPhoenix SunsMinnesota Timberwolves113–121
18.11.24NBAMinnesota TimberwolvesPhoenix Suns120–117
29.04.24NBAPhoenix SunsMinnesota Timberwolves116–122
