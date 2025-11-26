How to watch today's Tijuana vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tijuana will face Tigres UANL on Wednesday at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico, in the Liga MXApertura Playoff stage.

Tigres have dominated recent head-to-head encounters with multiple wins over Tijuana, including a recent 2-0 victory in the ongoing season, making this a challenging fixture for the home side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tijuana vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tijuana vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Caliente

The match will be played on Wednesday at Estadio Caliente, with kick-off at 12 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tijuana team news

Tijuana enters this match with no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

The squad will rely on home advantage to claim victory.

Tigres team news

Tigres face injury setbacks with players like Fabián Gorriarán and Nicolas Ibanez sidelined, but key players, including Andre-Pierre Gignac, should bolster the squad.

Romulo is recovering from an ankle sprain and could feature. Tigres’ squad depth and tactical discipline give them an edge in this crucial playoff clash.

