Liga MX
team-logoTijuana
Estadio Caliente
team-logoTigres
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Tijuana vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will face Tigres UANL on Wednesday at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico, in the Liga MXApertura Playoff stage.  

Tigres have dominated recent head-to-head encounters with multiple wins over Tijuana, including a recent 2-0 victory in the ongoing season, making this a challenging fixture for the home side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Tijuana vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DirecTV, TUDN and Univision in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Tijuana vs Tigres kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura Playoff
Estadio Caliente

The match will be played on Wednesday at Estadio Caliente, with kick-off at 12 am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Tijuana vs Tigres lineups

TijuanaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestTIG
2
A. Rodriguez
16
J. Vega
4
U. Bilbao
12
J. Porozo
3
R. Fernandez
6
J. Gomez
17
R. Arciga
8
I. Tona
19
G. Mora
10
K. Castaneda
21
M. Daoudi
1
N. Guzman
3
M. Farfan
2
Joaquim
20
J. Aquino
27
J. Angulo
23
Romulo
77
J. Herrera
16
D. Lainez
8
F. Gorriaran
11
J. Brunetta
7
A. Correa

4-4-2

TIGAway team crest

TIJ
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Abreu

TIG
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Pizarro

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Tijuana team news

Tijuana enters this match with no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

The squad will rely on home advantage to claim victory.

Tigres team news

Tigres face injury setbacks with players like Fabián Gorriarán and Nicolas Ibanez sidelined, but key players, including Andre-Pierre Gignac, should bolster the squad.

Romulo is recovering from an ankle sprain and could feature. Tigres’ squad depth and tactical discipline give them an edge in this crucial playoff clash.

Form

TIJ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

TIG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

TIJ

Last 5 matches

TIG

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

