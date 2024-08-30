How to watch today's Tijuana vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will take on Leon in the Liga MX at the Caliente Stadium on Friday.

Leon are unbeaten against the hosts in the last five meetings between the two teams. Tijuana are sixth in the standings but have only managed to win one out of their last five games across all competitions. Leon's form is worse, as they are winless during the same period.

How to watch Tijuana vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tijuana vs Leon kick-off time

Date: August 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.05 pm ET Venue: Caliente Stadium

The match will be played at the Caliente Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 11.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Carlos Valenzuela, Kevin Castaneda and Christian Rivera are sidelined due to injuries as Tijuana host Leon in Liga MX on Friday.

There are no other injury concerns within the camp. With four goals to his name, Raul Zuniga is among the top scorers in the league at this stage of the season.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Bilbao, Gomez, Diaz; Alvarez, Corona, Madrigal, Blanco; Zuniga, Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Jose Corona Defenders: Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Joe Midfielders: Corona, Madrigal, Alvarez, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso Forwards: Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Leon team news

Jhonder Cadiz has been the go-to player in the final third for Leon. The forward has scored three goals in the league so far.

Stiven Mendoza remains unavailable due to a muscle injury.

Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Barreiro, Bellon, Reyes; Ambriz, Guerra, Medina, Macias, Hernandez; Cadiz, Alvarado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe Forwards: Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/03/24 Tijuana 1 - 1 León Liga MX 24/09/23 León 1 - 0 Tijuana Liga MX 22/04/23 Tijuana 0 - 0 León Liga MX 03/10/22 León 2 - 2 Tijuana Liga MX 16/01/22 Tijuana 1 - 1 León Liga MX

