How to watch today's Tijuana vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will take on Atlas in the Liga MX at the Caliente Stadium on Sunday.

Atlas are 13th in the standings, but are carrying a much better run of form heading into this fixture in comparison to their opponents this weekend. They beat Atletico San Luis 3-1 in their most recent outing and will be hoping they can repeat that display.

Tijuana have only managed to win one out of their last five games and have lost the other four games during that run. They will be desperate for points but will find it difficult to challenge the visitors.

Tijuana vs Atlas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Caliente

The match will be played at the Caliente Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Tijuana head into their Liga MX match against Atlas with mixed form and no fresh injury concerns. Despite sitting in 17th place in the standings, they have shown resilience at home, where they have earned six of their seven points. In their last home game, Tijuana impressively defeated Pumas UNAM 4-2, showcasing their scoring prowess. However, they followed this with a narrow 2-1 loss to league leaders Leon, highlighting their inconsistency.

Tijuana's defense remains a concern, having conceded the most goals in the league, but their ability to score at home could be crucial against Atlas. Key players like Jose Zuniga and Kevin Castaneda will be crucial in their attack.

Atlas team news

Atlas FC travel to Tijuana to improve their away record, which has been dismal this season. Despite a recent 3-1 home win over Atletico San Luis, Atlas has struggled on the road, failing to secure a single victory in five matches.

Their latest away defeat was a 2-0 loss to Santos Laguna, the league's worst team, underscoring their difficulties in away games. Atlas's attack has been particularly ineffective on the road, scoring only twice in those five matches. However, with Uros Djurdjevic leading the scoring charts for Atlas, they will look to capitalize on any defensive lapses by Tijuana. They have no injury concerns to deal with for the game.

