How to watch today's Tigres vs Tijuana Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Club Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will host Tijuana in the Liga MX Femenil at the Universitario Stadium on Monday.

Tigres finished second in the Apertura standings and went on to become the runners-up in the Liguilla. Tijuana were ninth when the campaign ended, and will be looking for a much-improved performance this time around.

How to watch Tigres vs Club Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs Club Tijuana kick-off time

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 10.06 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres has announced key additions to their team, including head coach Pedro Martínez and players Dilary Heredia and Brazilian international Jheniffer Cordinali.

Cordinali, the latest forward addition, is expected to play a crucial role in Tigres' pursuit of their seventh league title, aiming to further solidify their dominance in Liga MX Femenil.

Club Tijuana team news

Tijuana have no fresh injury concerns in the squad and will be hoping they can cause a massive upset in the opening game of the Clausura.

