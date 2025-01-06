How to watch today's Tigres vs Tijuana Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tigres will host Tijuana in the Liga MX Femenil at the Universitario Stadium on Monday.
Tigres finished second in the Apertura standings and went on to become the runners-up in the Liguilla. Tijuana were ninth when the campaign ended, and will be looking for a much-improved performance this time around.
The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 10.06 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Tigres team news
Tigres has announced key additions to their team, including head coach Pedro Martínez and players Dilary Heredia and Brazilian international Jheniffer Cordinali.
Cordinali, the latest forward addition, is expected to play a crucial role in Tigres' pursuit of their seventh league title, aiming to further solidify their dominance in Liga MX Femenil.
Club Tijuana team news
Tijuana have no fresh injury concerns in the squad and will be hoping they can cause a massive upset in the opening game of the Clausura.