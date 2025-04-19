How to watch today's Tigres vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

One of the most high-stakes showdowns on Matchday 17 of Liga MX pits Tigres UANL against Pumas UNAM, with both sides still jostling for position in the standings—and in the case of the visitors, fighting to avoid elimination altogether.

Pumas, fresh off a 2-0 win over Santos Laguna, sit in 10th place and are clinging to a play-in spot. Their margin for error is razor-thin; a defeat in Saturday’s trip to the Estadio Universitario could leave them out in the cold when the postseason begins.

For Tigres, the stakes are no less significant. A single point will be enough to book their ticket directly to the Liguilla, but anything less—and a few unfavorable results elsewhere—could see them slide into the play-in, a disappointing outcome for a squad led by veteran Guido Pizarro.

There’s still a silver lining for Tigres, though. With the right combination of results, they could leap into second place, which would vastly improve their path through the playoffs. But a loss at home could spark a dramatic tumble and severely dent their title hopes.

These sides last met back in Matchday 6 of the Apertura 2024, where Tigres emerged with a convincing 3-1 win at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. With the stakes even higher this time around, expect a tense, hard-fought clash between two feline rivals with everything on the line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Pumas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Pumas will be played at Estadio Universitario (El Volcan) in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

With Andre-Pierre Gignac sidelined by injury, Argentine forward Nicolas Ibanez has stepped into the role of Tigres' main striker, taking on the goal-scoring burden in the veteran's absence.

Further back, Fernando Gorriaran continues to be a pivotal figure in midfield. Although typically deployed in a deeper role, the Uruguayan has been instrumental in driving the attack, showcasing his versatility and playmaking vision.

Meanwhile, Diego Lainez, known for his pace and sharp movement, has taken on duties down the left flank, adding width and fluidity to the side. After missing the previous match through suspension, he’s expected to return to the starting XI this weekend.

Pumas team news

Pumas have shown glimpses of promise, though a lack of consistency has stalled their momentum. Alpizar favors a high-pressing style with swift transitions, but the team’s ability to carry out that game plan has fluctuated. Heading into this key clash, Pumas’ biggest test will be staying organized at the back while finding the creativity to unlock Tigres' disciplined defense with the help of playmaker Adalberto Carrasquilla. Striker Guillermo Martínez is another one to watch, having chipped in with nine goals so far this season.

