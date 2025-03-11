How to watch today's Tigres vs FC Cincinnati CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will take on Cincinnati in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Universitario Stadium on Tuesday.

These two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the first leg and both of them will be confident of claiming a win in this second leg fixture.

Cincinnati are heading into the game on the back of a solid 2-0 win over Toronto and will fancy their chances, despite playing away from home.

How to watch Tigres vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including Fubo, Sling TV, FS1 and VIX. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Tigres vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres UANL will have to make do without star striker André-Pierre Gignac, who is sidelined with an injury, but they still boast plenty of firepower in attack.

Guido Pizarro’s squad is packed with quality, and they will look to put Cincinnati under pressure from the outset. Experienced goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán, the most-capped player in the tournament’s history, adds an extra layer of assurance between the posts.

FC Cincinnati team news

FC Cincinnati faces a tough test but has the tools to cause an upset. Midfielder Pavel Bucha, who found the net in the first leg, could once again be a key figure.

Kévin Denkey continues to establish himself as a vital presence in their frontline and his impact will be crucial here.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

TIG Last match CIN 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins FC Cincinnati 1 - 1 Tigres 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

