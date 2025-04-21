How to watch Detroit Tigers vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers return to Comerica Park on Monday night to kick off a three-game set against the San Diego Padres, looking to stay hot both on the mound and at the plate.

It's been a strong early showing for Detroit, who sit atop the AL Central after taking three of four from division rival Kansas City over the weekend. Their pitching staff has been the story — allowing just nine runs across the entire series. Even in Sunday’s 4-3 loss, the Tigers showed grit, and their recent stretch on the hill suggests this staff is far from cooling off.

Detroit’s arms will need to stay sharp, as they’ll face one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball. The Padres come in leading the majors in team batting average and ranking fourth in OPS. But if the Tigers can't quiet San Diego's bats, they’ll need to keep pace — something this offense has proven capable of doing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers vs. the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET, and SDPA