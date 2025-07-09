How to watch the Genesis Scottish Open: TV schedule, live stream, channel and prize money for PGA Tour event

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 Genesis Scottish Open PGA Tour Golf.

The PGA Tour makes its way to Scottish shores this week for the Genesis Scottish Open, hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Local hero Robert MacIntyre, hailing from nearby Oban, is back to defend his 2024 crown in front of a home crowd—and he’ll need to fend off a star-studded field to do it.

After narrowly missing out in 2023 to Rory McIlroy, MacIntyre delivered a moment for the ages last year, draining a clutch 22-footer for birdie on the final hole to pip Adam Scott for the win. That dramatic finish made him the first Scottish winner in 25 years, cementing his place in tournament history.

A $9 million purse is up for grabs this time around, with the champion set to pocket $1.5 million and a valuable 500 FedEx Cup points.

It won’t be easy, though—World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 McIlroy, and No. 3 Xander Schauffele headline a stacked lineup that blends PGA Tour heavyweights with top names from the DP World Tour. Let the links battle begin.

From a historic venue to a star-studded field and a sizable payout, the 2025 Scottish Open is shaping up to be a can't-miss event. Whether you’re tuning in for the tradition, the drama, or the leaderboard battles, here’s your complete guide to what’s on tap in North Berwick, Scotland.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open: Event Information

When Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13 Time 2:00 am ET or 11:00 pm PT (the previous day) Where The Renaissance Club (North Berwick, Scotland) Prize Pool $9 million ($1.5m and 500 FedEx Cup points for winner) Yardage 7,237-yard par 70

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open gets underway on Thursday, July 10, and wraps up on Sunday, July 13, at the esteemed Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Stretching approximately 7,237 yards, this par-70 course is no walk in the park—it boasts an unusual setup with five par-3s and just three par-5s, adding an extra layer of intrigue. With its classic links-style layout, rolling fairways, and slippery greens, it’s an ideal proving ground for players to fine-tune their game ahead of next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

How to watch the 2025 Scottish Open on TV and online

TV Channel: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+, Paramount+

Golf fans across the U.S. won't miss a beat this week, with wall-to-wall coverage of the Genesis Scottish Open. Golf Channel will handle the early action on Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 2 pm ET, then return for the weekend's opening blocks from 10 am to noon ET. After that, CBS picks up the broadcast from noon to 3 pm ET on both Saturday and Sunday.

For those tuning in online, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ offers exclusive early access to featured groups, while Paramount+ will stream CBS's broadcast windows. Meanwhile, Golf Channel’s telecast is available for streaming on NBCSports.com and through the NBC Sports App, so fans can follow every swing, no matter where they are.

Prefer to stream? Fubo has you covered—with a free trial for new users, it's the perfect chance to test the waters before committing.

Check out the full TV schedule below:

Thursday: 11am to 2pm (Golf Channel)

Friday: 11am to 2pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 10am to 12pm ET (Golf Channel); noon to 3pm ET (CBS)

Sunday: 10am to 12pm ET (Golf Channel); noon to 3pm ET (CBS)

Genesis Scottish Open Round 1 and 2 tee times

Here's how the field lines up for Thursday's opening round at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. (Click here to check out Friday's Round 2 tee times.)