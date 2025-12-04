How to watch Texas vs North Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will put their perfect record on the line when they welcome the red-hot North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1) to town on December 4, 2025, a matchup between two teams riding serious momentum, with UNC entering on a six-game tear of its own.

Texas is coming off one of the most remarkable weekends college hoops has seen in decades. The Longhorns toppled No. 3 UCLA and No. 2 South Carolina on consecutive days to capture the Players Era Championship, becoming the first team in at least 25 years to knock off back-to-back top-three opponents. Rori Harmon stole the show and took home tournament MVP honors after running the floor like she owned it.

The résumé boost sent Texas soaring to No. 2 in the latest AP poll, complete with 10 first-place votes and the title of USBWA National Team of the Week. The Longhorns are rolling, the Tar Heels are charging, and something’s got to give when these two streaking powerhouses collide.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs North Carolina NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Texas vs North Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns will face off against the Tar Heels in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Thursday, December 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas vs North Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Texas and North Carolina live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas vs North Carolina team news & key performers

Texas Longhorns team news

Texas enters this showdown fresh off an 81–63 win over Pennsylvania, a performance powered by a stat-sheet–stuffing night from Madison Booker, who posted 17 points, 10 boards, five assists and two steals. Kyla Oldacre nearly joined her in double-double territory as well, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds.

The numbers underline just how dominant Texas has been. The Longhorns have bulldozed their opponents by an average of 37.3 points per night — a staggering +299 scoring margin thanks to a blistering 92.1 points per game (sixth in the nation) while allowing only 54.8 on the other end (33rd nationally). Booker has been the driving force offensively, averaging 16.8 points per game, good for 89th in the country.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

North Carolina handled business in its last outing too, dispatching Columbia 80–63 behind a stellar showing from Lanie Grant, who poured in 19 points and dished out four assists to set the tone.

The Tar Heels aren’t exactly slouches either. UNC boasts a +223 scoring differential of its own, fueled by 81.1 points per game (29th nationally) and a stingy defense giving up just 56.3 per outing (59th in the country). Indya Nivar leads the charge there, pacing the team with 12.1 points per night.