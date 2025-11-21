How to watch Texas vs Arkansas NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Texas welcomes Arkansas to Austin on Saturday as the No. 18 Longhorns (7-3) brace for an SEC matchup against a Razorbacks squad that’s endured a rough midseason stretch.

Arkansas opened the year with back-to-back wins over Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, but everything went south once the schedule stiffened. The Razorbacks spiraled through losses to Ole Miss, Memphis, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Mississippi State. Their latest setback, a 38-35 heartbreaker to the Bulldogs on Nov. 1, saw Arkansas gashed for 17 fourth-quarter points. Despite piling up 433 total yards, including 239 on the ground at 5.6 yards per snap, the Hogs essentially beat themselves with a meltdown of 18 penalties for 193 yards. It was chaotic, costly, and ultimately the difference.

Texas comes in with a far steadier résumé. The Longhorns dropped their opener to Ohio State by a single touchdown, then ripped off victories against San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston before stumbling at Florida. Since then, they’ve looked like a team hitting its stride, collecting wins over Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt. Still, their 34-31 escape against the Commodores came with drama: Texas was blitzed 21-0 in the fourth quarter but managed to cling to the finish line. The Horns finished with 428 total yards, highlighted by 328 through the air at a crisp 7.1 yards per play and 23 first downs. The only blemish was their own sloppiness — nine flags for 70 yards.

Texas vs Arkansas: Date and kick-off time

The Texas Longhorns will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Location Austin, Texas

Texas vs Arkansas news & key players

Texas Longhorns team news

Arch Manning posted 251 passing yards for Texas in that showdown with the Bulldogs, completing 27 of 43 throws (62.8%) with a touchdown and one pick. On the ground, Quintrevion Wisner chipped in 37 yards on nine carries, just over four yards a pop, and added a pair of short grabs for 10 receiving yards. DeAndre Moore Jr. headlined the receiving corps, hauling in five catches for 75 yards to pace the Longhorns through the air.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

For Arkansas, Taylen Green struggled to find a rhythm against the Tigers, finishing with 165 yards on 11-of-19 passing (57.9%) and tossing two interceptions without a touchdown. He made up for some of it with his legs, rumbling for 70 yards and a score on 17 carries. Mike Washington gave the Razorbacks a spark on the ground as well, turning 13 attempts into 85 yards at a healthy 6.5 yards per touch and punching in a touchdown. Raylen Sharpe led the Hogs’ receivers, snagging four passes on six targets for 65 yards.