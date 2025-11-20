How to watch Texas Tech vs Wake Forest NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It's an early-season showdown under the island lights, as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off with the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a cross-conference battle from the Bahamas on Thursday night.

Wake Forest arrives with some bounce in their step after shaking off a tight loss to No. 6 Michigan by steamrolling UMass Lowell on Sunday. The Deacons sit at 3–1 and are hunting their first ranked scalp of the year. Against UMass Lowell, Wake Forest briefly trailed 4–2 before slamming the door shut, building a double-digit halftime cushion and never looking back.

Texas Tech enters this one riding its own rebound performance. After getting clipped by No. 14 Illinois, the Red Raiders returned home and handled Milwaukee with relative ease on Friday night. Now 3–1, Tech is aiming to stack another win and strengthen its top-15 footing. In the Milwaukee matchup, the Red Raiders actually found themselves in an early 15–9 hole with 14:29 to go in the first half—before flipping the switch and taking firm control the rest of the way.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Tech vs Wake Forest NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas Tech vs Wake Forest: Date and tip-off time

The Red Raiders will face off against the Demon Deacons in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Date Thursday, November 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Baha Mar Convention Center Location Nassau, Bahamas

How to watch Texas Tech vs Wake Forest on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Red Raiders and Demon Deacons live on CBSSN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas Tech vs Wake Forest team news & key performers

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

The Texas Tech Red Raiders come into this one with an offense that's humming right along, pouring in 88.3 points per game, good for a top-75 mark nationally. They're pounding the glass for 41.5 rebounds per night and sharing the sugar with 17.8 assists per contest, making this attack anything but one-dimensional. Defensively, they've been merely middle-of-the-road, sitting 135th in scoring defense at 70.3 points allowed per game, but their firepower has often masked those cracks.

The engine of it all has been JT Toppin, who's playing like he owns the island—24.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game is flat-out All-America stuff. LeJuan Watts (14 points, 6.3 boards) and Donovan Atwell (15.3 points) give the Raiders real scoring depth, while Christian Anderson has been a stat-stuffer’s dream with 19.5 points and nine assists per night. Leon Horner, Tyeree Bryan, Jaylen Petty, Nolan Groves, Marial Akuentok, Jazz Henderson, and Jack Francis all play steady rotational roles in Grant McCasland’s system.

Texas Tech is shooting 46.1% from the floor, knocking them into the middle of the Division I pack, but they make up for it with a flamethrower approach from deep: 12 threes a game at a scorching 38.1% (60th nationally). Their kryptonite? The free-throw line, where they’re hitting just 70.2%—not disastrous, but far from comforting late in games.

Injury note:Leon Horner is considered questionable with a lower-body issue.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons can fill it up just as well, if not better. They're lighting scoreboards for 90.5 points per game, ranking 53rd nationally, and matching Tech nearly blow-for-blow on the boards with 42.8 rebounds a night. They also dish 17.8 assists per game, showing their offense flows through good ball movement.

Defensively? Well, that's where it gets messy. Wake is giving up 74.3 points a night, a concerning number heading into a showdown with one of the nation’s more explosive offenses.

Still, they've got firepower. Juke Harris has been sensational, dropping 21.8 points and seven rebounds per game. Tre’Von Spillers chips in 16.3 points, 6.5 boards, and two steals, while Mekhi Mason adds 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, giving Wake three double-figure anchors. Myles Colvin, Nate Calmese, Sebastian Akins, Omaha Biliew, Cooper Schweiger, Isaac Carr, and Marqus Marion round out a deep and versatile supporting cast.

Wake shoots 43.9% from the field and hits 9.3 threes per game, though their 32.7% long-range mark leaves plenty to be desired. At the line, they're a shade more trustworthy than Tech at 73.7%.