How to watch Texas Tech vs UCF NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The sixth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1) welcome the UCF Knights (4-5) to Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday for a high-stakes Big 12 clash.

UCF rolls into Lubbock looking to stop the bleeding after dropping back-to-back games, and five of their last six overall. Their loss to Houston last weekend pushed them to 4-5 on the season and just 1-5 in conference play, leaving the Knights searching for answers as the schedule tightens.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, continues to surge. The Red Raiders picked up their third victory in a row with a commanding win over No. 7 BYU in front of their home crowd. That result bumped Tech to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 competition, keeping them narrowly ahead of the Cougars and firmly in control of the conference race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Tech vs UCF NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Texas Tech vs UCF: Date and kick-off time

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the UCF Knights in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Jones AT&T Stadium Location Lubbock, Texas

How to watch Texas Tech vs UCF on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Texas Tech vs UCF news & key players

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

Behren Morton continues to shine for Texas Tech, completing 142 of 216 attempts for 1,969 yards with 16 touchdowns against only four interceptions. Behind him, Will Hammond provided strong support before a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 25, finishing with 680 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and five picks while also adding 299 yards and five rushing scores. Mitch Griffis and Holden Phillips offer further depth with limited but efficient action.

The ground game revolves around Cameron Dickey, who has shredded defenses for 867 yards and 11 touchdowns on 157 carries. Adam Hill and J’Koby Williams complement him, with Williams also adding 602 yards and five scores.

Texas Tech’s receiving corps is deep and balanced. Caleb Douglas leads the way with 606 yards and five touchdowns, while Coy Eakin, Reggie Virgil, and Terrance Carter Jr. all sit comfortably above the 400-yard mark and contribute consistent production. Williams has also been a versatile playmaker in the passing game.

Special teams have been a strong suit: Stone Harrington has hit 27 of 28 extra points and 16 of 19 field goals, including a 58-yard bomb. Upton Bellenfant and Ian Hershey have combined for a perfect 8-for-8 mark on field goals and 16-of-18 on PATs.

UCF Knights team news

On the other side, Tayven Johnson has been steering the offense with mixed results this season, completing 134 of 220 throws for 1,470 yards along with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also chipped in as a runner, adding 84 rushing yards and three scores. Behind him, the depth chart is a revolving door of dual-threat options: Jacurri Brown has flashed explosiveness (97 passing yards, a touchdown, an interception, plus 142 rushing yards and two TDs), while Cam Fancher, Davi Belfort, and Brock Hansel have all taken limited snaps with varying degrees of success.

In the backfield, Myles Montgomery has been the workhorse, racking up 595 yards and four touchdowns on 118 carries. Jaden Nixon has been the big-play threat, averaging more than 10 yards per carry with seven touchdowns on just 46 attempts, and Stacy Gage has contributed situationally as well.

Through the air, Duane Thomas Jr. has been the go-to target, hauling in 40 receptions for 402 yards. DJ Black, tight end Dylan Wade, Chris Domercant, Marcus Burke, and Montgomery round out the reliable pass-catching group, each topping 150 receiving yards. In the kicking game, Noe Ruelas has been rock-steady, drilling 26 of 27 PATs and 14 of 16 field goals, including a long of 54. Noah McGough has only attempted one extra point all season but converted it.

Injury-wise, Fancher is sidelined with a rib issue, and Montgomery’s status is uncertain due to a shoulder injury.