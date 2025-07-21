+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers return to action Monday night as they welcome Jacob Wilson and the Oakland Athletics for the opener of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Oakland limps into Arlington after dropping the series finale to Cleveland, their offense falling flat in a lopsided loss. The A’s came into Sunday at 42–59, stuck at the bottom of the AL West standings and trailing division-leading Houston by 15.5 games.

The Rangers, meanwhile, have picked up some steam. They took care of business Saturday against Detroit, marking their third straight win and fifth in six outings. Sitting at 50–49 heading into Sunday, Texas holds third place in the division, just 6.5 games back of the Astros.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs the Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: RSN, NBCS-CA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Texas Rangers will take on the Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

DateMonday, July 21, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
VenueGlobe Life Field
LocationArlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players

Texas Rangers team news

Marcus Semien continues to be a steady presence in the lineup, batting .231 with 12 homers and 41 walks this season. Josh Smith has emerged as Texas’ top hitter by average, entering the series with a .275 mark, while Corey Seager is hitting .269 with 13 long balls and 13 doubles. Seager also enters this one riding a modest three-game hitting streak.

Adolis García leads the team with 56 RBIs and has strung together hits in each of his last two games. Over his past five appearances, García is hitting .211 with a homer and two RBIs.

Jack Leiter is slated to make his 17th start of the season for the Rangers. The 24-year-old right-hander owns a 5–6 record with a 4.37 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 80.1 innings. He’s coming off a solid outing against the Astros on July 11, where he picked up the win on the road.

Oakland Athletics team news

For the A’s, Brent Rooker continues to swing a hot bat, leading the club with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs, ranking 14th and 34th in the majors in those categories, respectively. Jacob Wilson has quietly put together a strong season at the plate, hitting .323, while Tyler Soderstrom has matched Rooker with 56 RBIs of his own. Lawrence Butler has chipped in with 13 home runs, 24 doubles, and a .245 average.

Left-hander Jacob Lopez will toe the rubber for Oakland in his 15th appearance, and 11th start, of the year. Lopez is 3–5 with a 4.20 ERA and 69 punchouts across 55.2 innings. He looked sharp in his last outing, picking up a win over Toronto at home on July 12.

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, July 22, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Rangers)TBC
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)TBC
TV ChannelRSN and NBCS-CA
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, July 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Rangers)Patrick Corbin
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)JP Sears
TV ChannelRSN and NBCS-CA
LivestreamFubo

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
02.05.25MLBTexas RangersAthletics0 - 3
01.05.25MLBTexas RangersAthletics1 - 7
30.04.25MLBTexas RangersAthletics15 - 2
29.04.25MLBTexas RangersAthletics1 - 2
25.04.25MLBAthleticsTexas Rangers4 - 3
