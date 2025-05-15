How to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Josh Smith and the Texas Rangers will host Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Globe Life Field, kicking off a four-game divisional showdown set for 8:05 p.m. ET.

Houston arrives in Arlington with some momentum after pulling off a dramatic 2-1 walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. The Astros managed just seven hits in 29 at-bats but made them count, with Jeremy Peña and Isaac Paredes each launching solo homers. Despite striking out 10 times and drawing only one walk, the timely power proved enough to secure the narrow victory.

The Rangers, meanwhile, extended their winning streak with a 4-1 triumph over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Texas relied heavily on Josh Jung, who drove in all four runs with a pair of long balls, powering an 8-for-32 team effort at the plate. The win kept their momentum rolling at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs. the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: RSN, SCHN

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Texas Rangers team news

Rookie slugger Wyatt Langford leads Texas in the power department with eight home runs, placing him 33rd in MLB for homers and 104th in RBI. Langford has hit safely in four straight contests, though his recent line is modest, a .222 average over his last five games, with a double, two homers, five walks, and four RBIs. Josh Smith, batting .322, boasts the team's highest average. While not a big bopper, ranking 135th in homers and 233rd in RBIs, Smith’s consistency has been crucial.

Adolis García paces the Rangers with 24 RBIs and enters the opener riding a modest two-game hitting streak. Over his last five outings, he’s hitting .250 with two doubles, a homer, and four runs driven in. As for Jung, he's been scorching hot, hitting .500 over his last five games with three home runs and seven RBIs, extending his hit streak to five games.

On the mound, the Rangers will turn to ace Jacob deGrom, the former NL Cy Young winner, who’s been in fine form this season. In eight starts, he holds a 3-1 record with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP, including a pair of quality starts. The right-hander will look to set the tone early in what could be a pivotal series.

Houston Astros team news

The Astros will counter with their most reliable arm so far this season, Hunter Brown. The right-hander has been lights-out, compiling a 6-1 record with seven quality starts under his belt. Brown owns a sparkling 1.48 ERA and a minuscule 0.90 WHIP, making him one of the most dominant pitchers in the league through the first half of the season.

Houston’s offense is led by Jeremy Peña, who not only carries a team-high .315 average but also shares the club lead in home runs (six) and RBIs (23). Peña has been locked in lately, riding a seven-game hit streak into Thursday’s contest. Over his last 10 games, he's batting a blistering .405 with three doubles, two homers, and 11 RBIs.

Paredes has matched Peña’s home run total and ranks among the top 100 hitters in both homers and RBIs. Jake Meyers has also chipped in with a .300 average, six doubles, a triple, and a pair of home runs. Jose Altuve, while not quite in peak form, has been productive, batting .256 with four home runs and six doubles.

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros head-to-head record