How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Chandler Simpson and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to square off against Jeremy Peña and the Houston Astros in a Thursday showdown that promises intrigue on both sides of the ball.

Tampa Bay heads into the matchup with plenty of momentum after blanking the Twins on Wednesday to secure a 2-1 series win. The Rays have been riding high lately, taking seven of their last eight contests—including a pair of shutouts during that span. The pitching staff has been quietly impressive, racking up five shutouts through 55 games while compiling a solid 3.58 team ERA.

Meanwhile, the Astros come in riding a wave of their own. A late-game surge in the seventh inning helped them edge past the Athletics on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to four games.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Date Thursday, May 29, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Daikin Park Location Houston, Texas

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

