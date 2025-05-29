How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Chandler Simpson and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to square off against Jeremy Peña and the Houston Astros in a Thursday showdown that promises intrigue on both sides of the ball.
Tampa Bay heads into the matchup with plenty of momentum after blanking the Twins on Wednesday to secure a 2-1 series win. The Rays have been riding high lately, taking seven of their last eight contests—including a pair of shutouts during that span. The pitching staff has been quietly impressive, racking up five shutouts through 55 games while compiling a solid 3.58 team ERA.
Meanwhile, the Astros come in riding a wave of their own. A late-game surge in the seventh inning helped them edge past the Athletics on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to four games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time
The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.
Date
Thursday, May 29, 2025
First-Pitch Time
8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
Venue
Daikin Park
Location
Houston, Texas
Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
21.05.25
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros
8 – 4
21.05.25
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros
3 – 2
20.05.25
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros
3 – 4
15.08.24
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros
1 – 2
14.08.24
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros
2 – 3