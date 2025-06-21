How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers are set to clash on Saturday at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with Junior Caminero and Riley Greene headlining the showdown between two teams looking to rebound from tough losses.
Detroit is coming off a frustrating 8-4, extra-innings defeat to the Pirates in the second half of a doubleheader Thursday at Comerica Park. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay dropped its series finale against Baltimore, falling 4-1 at home. The Rays’ offense scuffled at the plate, going just 8-for-31 with 13 strikeouts and three walks. One bright spot was Jose Caballero, who swiped his 28th bag of the season.
Junior Caminero continues to anchor the Rays’ offense, leading the club with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs. Among all major league hitters, Caminero ranks 12th in homers and 21st in runs batted in. Yandy Díaz has been scorching hot at the plate and brings an 11-game hitting streak into Saturday’s contest. He’s batting .442 over his last 10 games, with three home runs, a triple, a double, and eight RBIs. Overall, he’s hitting .277 with 14 doubles and 12 homers on the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: FDSSUN, and FDSDET
- Streaming service: Fubo
Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
|Date
|Saturday, June 21, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT
|Venue
|George M. Steinbrenner Field
|Location
|Tampa, Florida
Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Detroit Tigers team news
Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers Series info
Game 3
|Date
|Sunday, June 22, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|12:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Zack Littell
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Casey Mize
|TV Channel
|FDSSUN and FDSDET
|Livestream
|Fubo
