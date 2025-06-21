+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Detroit Tigers v Minnesota TwinsGetty Images Sport
Stream FanDuel OhioStream FanDuel Wisconsin
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers are set to clash on Saturday at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with Junior Caminero and Riley Greene headlining the showdown between two teams looking to rebound from tough losses.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

Detroit is coming off a frustrating 8-4, extra-innings defeat to the Pirates in the second half of a doubleheader Thursday at Comerica Park. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay dropped its series finale against Baltimore, falling 4-1 at home. The Rays’ offense scuffled at the plate, going just 8-for-31 with 13 strikeouts and three walks. One bright spot was Jose Caballero, who swiped his 28th bag of the season.

Junior Caminero continues to anchor the Rays’ offense, leading the club with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs. Among all major league hitters, Caminero ranks 12th in homers and 21st in runs batted in. Yandy Díaz has been scorching hot at the plate and brings an 11-game hitting streak into Saturday’s contest. He’s batting .442 over his last 10 games, with three home runs, a triple, a double, and eight RBIs. Overall, he’s hitting .277 with 14 doubles and 12 homers on the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: FDSSUN, and FDSDET
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

DateSaturday, June 21, 2025
First-Pitch Time12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT
VenueGeorge M. Steinbrenner Field
LocationTampa, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers Series info

Game 3

DateSunday, June 22, 2025
First-Pitch Time12:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Zack Littell
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Casey Mize
TV ChannelFDSSUN and FDSDET
LivestreamFubo

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
06.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds8 – 2
06.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds7 – 11
05.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds3 – 2
04.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds1 – 0
04.03.25STCincinnati RedsMilwaukee Brewers5 – 4
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta