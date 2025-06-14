How to watch today's Talons vs Blaze AUSL: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AUSL game between the Talons and the Blaze, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Talons and Blaze are set to square off this Saturday in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a doubleheader showdown as part of their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 12pm ET/11am CT, with Game 2 set to begin just 30 minutes after the opener wraps up.

Both teams are aiming to bounce back after tough opening weekends. The Talons were handed a run-rule loss by the Bandits, while the Blaze also dropped their first series. That said, momentum could be tipping in the Blaze’s favor following a gritty 3-1 win over the Volts to close out their first set.

One of the main storylines heading into the weekend is clutch hitting. Both squads left 20 runners stranded on base in their respective openers — a stat they’ll need to improve if they want to take control of this series.

The Blaze roll into the weekend riding a wave of momentum after notching their first victory of the season—a solid 3-1 triumph over the Volts in the series finale.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Talons vs. the Blaze AUSL game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Talons vs Blaze AUSL game on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Softball fans in the U.S. will have plenty of ways to catch the action this season. A wide range of broadcast options lined up for Athletes Unlimited Softball League games, with streaming available on platforms like Fubo, Sling and ESPN+.

Talons vs Blaze: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Volts and the Bandits will meet in an exciting softball game on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Jim Frost Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, June 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Jim Frost Stadium Location Chattanooga, Tennessee

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Talons vs Blaze team news & key performers

Talons team news

For the Talons, the pieces are there offensively, but the chemistry is still a work in progress. With the season just getting into gear, there’s reason to believe their bats will soon catch fire — and this series presents the perfect opportunity for a breakout.

Reinforcements are also on the way. Versatile standout Maya Brady and ace Megan Faraimo return from the Japan Diamond League and are expected to make an impact, with Faraimo likely to get time in the circle this weekend.

The Talons grabbed their first win in franchise history on Sunday with a well-rounded 6-3 victory over the Bandits — a game that saw all nine starters collect hits. Veteran hitters Tori Vidales and Ali Aguilar both launched their first homers of the season, while young stars like Sierra Sacco and Bri Ellis continue to show promise.

Defensively, the Talons have been sharp, committing just two errors over the opening weekend — a major boost for their pitching staff. That steady glove work will be crucial in holding down a Blaze lineup featuring dangerous hitters like Baylee Klinger, Taylor Edwards, and Ana Gold, who combined for nine hits last week.

Blaze team news

On the mound, the Blaze have a deep rotation led by strikeout specialist, along with, who picked up the team’s first win, and reliable arms in, and. If the Talons want to notch their first series win, they’ll need to rise to the challenge on both sides of the ball.