How to watch today's Tacoma Defiance vs Portland Timbers US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Tacoma Defiance and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tacoma Defiance welcome the Portland Timbers to Starfire Sports Complex in a compelling US Open Cup Round of 32 matchup, pitting one of MLS NEXT Pro’s most in-form sides against an MLS club battling through a major injury crisis.

The Defiance, with a roster recently strengthened by several key signings, are eager to test themselves against top-flight opposition and continue their strong start to the season. Meanwhile, the Timbers, despite a depleted squad and a grueling schedule, bring experience and determination as they aim to avoid an early cup exit and keep their silverware hopes alive. This intriguing clash promises to showcase the depth and resilience of both clubs as they vie for a place in the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tacoma Defiance vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

The match will be played at Starfire Sports Complex on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tacoma Defiance team news

Tacoma Defiance host the Portland Timbers in the US Open Cup, with both sides navigating contrasting squad situations. Tacoma, one of MLS NEXT Pro’s most consistent teams, have bolstered their roster with the recent signings of defender Demian Alvarez and midfielders Ryan Baer and Joonmo Kang, bringing their squad to 21 players.

The Defiance blend promising young talent with experienced contributors and are largely healthy, aiming to use their depth and recent additions to make a statement against MLS opposition

Portland Timbers team news

Portland Timbers, meanwhile, are in the midst of a severe injury crisis and fixture congestion. Key veterans Diego Chara and Larrys Mabiala are sidelined with hamstring injuries, joining a lengthy list of absentees that includes Jeff Attinella, Sebastian Blanco and several others.

The squad has been stretched by a demanding schedule, but head coach Gio Savarese insists every available player is ready to compete and maintains confidence in the team’s mentality and intensity. The Timbers will need to rely on their depth as they manage through this challenging period.

