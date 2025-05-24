How to watch Sweden vs USA: Livestream, TV Channel, and start time for IIHF World Championship 2025 semi-final

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Sweden vs USA IIHF World Championship 2025 semi-final live on TV, with & without cable.

The stage is set for a thrilling Memorial Day Weekend showdown as Sweden and the USA gear up for a high-stakes semi-final clash at the IIHF World Championship.

If this year’s tournament has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Just ask Canada, who were stunned by Denmark in one of the most jaw-dropping upsets in the competition’s history—Nikolaj Ehlers and Nick Olesen struck late to send the reigning giants packing.

But all eyes now turn to the marquee match-up between two heavyweights—Team USA and Sweden—both of whom eased through their quarter-finals with identical 5-2 victories over Finland and defending champs Czechia.

The Americans will have their hands full trying to contain Elias Lindholm, who’s been on fire with seven goals and four assists so far. On the flip side, Frank Nazar and Logan Cooley will be looking to test a disciplined Swedish backline and cause all sorts of problems in the offensive zone.

And with a roaring home crowd behind Tre Kronor, could that be the x-factor that tips the scales?

Stick with us as we break down how to catch all the semi-final action live.

Where to watch Sweden vs USA IIHF World Championship 2025 semi-final

TV: NHL Network

Streaming: Fubo

U.S. hockey fans can catch every second of the USA vs. Sweden semi-final showdown at the IIHF World Championship live on NHL Network.

No cable? No problem. You can still tune in by signing up for a streaming service like Fubo, which currently offers a 7-day free trial—perfect for watching the action without spending a dime.

Sweden vs USA IIHF World Championship 2025 semi-final start time

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 8:20 am ET or 5:20 am PT

8:20 am ET or 5:20 am PT Location: Colorado's indoor practice facility

The Sweden vs USA live stream takes place on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 8:20 am ET or 5:20 am PT for US audience.

United States Roster At IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships 2025

Forwards:

10 - Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken (NHL)

92 - Logan Cooley, Utah Mammoth (NHL)

81 - Josh Doan, Utah Hockey Club (NHL)

23 - Mikey Eyssimont, Seattle Kraken (NHL)

83 - Conor Garland (A), Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

19 - Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks (NHL)

22 - Isaac Howard, Michigan State University (Big Ten)

9 - Clayton Keller (C), Utah Mammoth (NHL)

47 - Michael McCarron, Nashville Predators (NHL)

91 - Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks (NHL)

18 - Drew O'Connor, Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

12 - Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (NHL)

43 - Will Smith, San Jose Sharks (NHL)

72 - Tage Thompson (A), Buffalo Sabres (NHL)

Defensemen:

28 - Zeev Buium, Minnesota Wild (NHL)

44 - Cole Hutson, Boston University (Hockey East)*

7 - Michael Kesselring, Utah Mammoth (NHL)

2 - Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks (NHL)

6 - Mason Lohrei, Boston Bruins (NHL)

20 - Andrew Peeke, Boston Bruins (NHL)

76 - Brady Skjei (A), Nashville Predators (NHL)

73 - Alex Vlasic, Chicago Blackhawks (NHL)

8 - Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL)*

Goalies: