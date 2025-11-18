+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoSweden
Strawberry Arena
team-logoSlovenia
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Sweden vs Slovenia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Sweden and Slovenia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Swedenwill hostSlovenia on Tuesday at Strawberry Arena in Solna in a key 2026 World Cup qualification group match.

Sweden currently sits near the bottom of Group B without a win so far, recording only 1 draw and 3 losses, scoring just 2 goals and conceding heavily, while Slovenia is third in the group but also struggling with similar offensive inefficiency. Both teams have shown defensive solidity at times but have found goals hard to come by, making this a critical match for both in their fight for qualification hopes. 

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sweden vs Slovenia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sweden vs Slovenia kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. B
Strawberry Arena

The match will be played on Tuesday at Strawberry Arena, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Sweden vs Slovenia lineups

SwedenHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

5-3-2

Home team crestSVN
1
J. Widell Zetterstroem
8
D. Svensson
3
C
Victor Lindelof
15
C. Starfelt
20
E. Krafth
11
G. Lundgren
13
K. Sema
22
B. Zeneli
19
M. Svanberg
14
R. Bardghji
17
I. Lidberg
1
I. Vekic
6
C
J. Bijol
2
Z. Karnicnik
3
J. Balkovec
13
E. Janza
21
V. Drkusic
11
S. Seslar
22
A. Gnezda Cerin
10
T. Elsnik
9
A. Sporar
15
D. Sturm

5-3-2

SVNAway team crest

SWE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Potter

SVN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Kek

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Sweden team news

Sweden face this match with little positive momentum, having failed to secure a win in the qualifiers and scoring an average of just 0.5 goals per match. Injuries are typical of the league season, with no major new absences reported. The team will focus on tightening up defensively and improving attacking transitions with available personnel.

Slovenia team news

Slovenia suffers a significant setback with the loss of star forward Benjamin Šeško to a knee injury. The team also faces challenges in scoring, averaging 0.5 goals in qualifiers with a limited attacking rhythm so far.

Form

SWE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SVN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

SWE

Last 5 matches

SVN

2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

