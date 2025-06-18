How to watch today's Suriname vs Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Suriname and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Suriname are set to meet for the first time in Gold Cup history on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a Group A clash that could have major implications for the knockout stage.

Mexico, the reigning champions and nine-time Gold Cup winners, are aiming to build on their opening victory, while Suriname seeks to bounce back after a dramatic, high-scoring defeat in their first match.

How to watch Suriname vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Suriname vs Mexico kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Suriname team news

Suriname suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Costa Rica in their opening match, conceding a penalty in stoppage time after mounting an impressive comeback. Gyrano Kerk and Richonell Margaret combined for Suriname's first two goals, and Shaquille Pinas added a third, highlighting the team's attacking potential.

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for Suriname, so the team is expected to stick with their attacking core as the team seeks its first win of the campaign and only its second-ever victory at the Gold Cup.

Mexico team news

Mexico enter this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over the Dominican Republic, with Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, and César Montes all finding the net in their opener. Goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón was also a standout, making three key saves to secure the three points.

Head coach Javier Aguirre has a full-strength squad available, with no reported injuries or suspensions, allowing him to maintain consistency in the lineup as Mexico looks to secure early qualification for the knockout rounds and extend their strong start to the tournament.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SUR Last 2 matches MEX 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Suriname 0 - 2 Mexico

Mexico 3 - 0 Suriname 0 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

