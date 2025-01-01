How to watch today's Sunderland vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After both teams stumbled at the end of 2024, Sunderland and Sheffield United—two Championship promotion hopefuls—will face off at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day.

Sunderland saw their five-match unbeaten run come to an abrupt end on Sunday as Stoke City snatched a dramatic 1-0 win with a stoppage-time strike. The Black Cats, under the guidance of caretaker manager Regis Le Bris, rued missed opportunities, having hit the woodwork twice during the match. Meanwhile, Stoke ended a winless streak of 10 games with the victory, leaving Le Bris frustrated at his side's inability to convert key chances.

In contrast, Sheffield United have struggled to kick off the year on the right foot in recent seasons, failing to win any of their last five New Year’s Day fixtures since a 3-0 triumph over Wigan in 2019. However, the Blades have dominated their recent head-to-head encounters with Sunderland, winning five consecutive league meetings, all in the Championship. This run includes November's tight 1-0 win at Bramall Lane, where Tom Davies scored late after both sides were reduced to 10 men.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

The Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield United will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Thursday, January 1, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sunderland team news

For Sunderland, injury concerns continue to mount. Playmaker Chris Rigg remains sidelined, likely allowing Adil Aouchiche to retain his place in the starting XI, supporting six-goal top scorer Wilson Isidor in attack.

Defensively, the Black Cats are without Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, and Niall Huggins, while midfielders Alan Browne and Salis Abdul Samed are also unavailable. Additionally, forwards Tommy Watson, Ahmed Abdullahi, and Romaine Mundle are out, though Mundle is nearing a return from a hamstring issue.

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United are grappling with their own selection dilemmas, headlined by the absence of six-goal leading scorer Tyrese Campbell, who is recovering from a back injury. The Blades will also be missing Femi Seriki, Harry Souttar, Ollie Arblaster, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Wales international Kieffer Moore is expected to lead the attack for Chris Wilder's side, with creative support from Gustavo Hamer and Callum O'Hare. Despite their injury woes, the Blades still have several alternative options to call upon as they look to extend their dominance over Sunderland.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links