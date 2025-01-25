How to watch today's Sunderland vs Plymouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Plymouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will take on Plymouth in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Plymouth suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat at the hands of Burnley in their most recent outing. They are rock bottom in the standings, with just four wins this season so far.

Sunderland are fourth and are unbeaten in their last four league games. They are the easy favorites to bag three points this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Plymouth kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sunderland team news

Sunderland could welcome winger Ian Poveda back into the fold for their clash against Plymouth, with the player in contention to feature after recovering from injury.

However, the Black Cats remain without Niall Huggins, Aji Alese, and Tom Watson due to ongoing fitness issues.

Plymouth team news

Plymouth have confirmed that former Sunderland defender Brendan Galloway is ruled out for the season following a serious hamstring injury sustained earlier in the campaign. There are no new injury concerns in the squad ahead of the game this weekend.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links