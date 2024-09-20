How to watch today's Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will take on Middlesbrough up next in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland won their first four league games of the new season but that run was brought to an end by Plymouth in their most recent outing. They will want to waste no time in getting back on another winning run.

The visitors are 10th in the standings, with just two wins from their first five games. They desperately need a strong performance this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 am ET Venue: Stadium of Light

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Sunderland will likely still be without defenders Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins, and Aji Alese due to injuries.

Chris Mepham is also not yet fit enough to make his debut following his loan move from Bournemouth.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Rigg, Neil, Bellingham; Roberts, Mayenda, Mundle

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Noukeu, Moore Defenders: Cirkin, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Hjelde, Johnson, Anderson Midfielders: Neil, Bellingham, Browne, Rigg, O'Nien, Ba, Abdul Samed, Aouchiche, Aleksić, Poveda Forwards: Mayenda, Mundle, Rusyn, Isidor, Bennette, Abdullahi, Watson

Middlesbrough team news

Michael Carrick has a long injury list to deal with at Middlesbrough.

Defenders Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Tommy Smith, and Alex Bangura all expected to remain sidelined. Midfielder Jonny Howson and forward Marcus Forss are also still unavailable.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup: Dieng; Ayling, Edmundson, Clarke, Borges; Hackney, Morris; Doak, Conway, Azaz; Latte Lath

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dieng, Glover, Brynn Defenders: Van den Berg, Clarke, Ayling, Dijksteel, Edmundson, Engel, Borges, McCormick, Hunt, Wilson, Simpson Midfielders: Barlaser, Hackney, McGree, Burgzorg, Jones, Hamilton, Morris, Azaz, Cartwright, McCabe Forwards: Latte Lath, Hoppe, Gilbert, Conway, Doak, Lennon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/02/24 Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Sunderland Championship 07/10/23 Sunderland 0 - 4 Middlesbrough Championship 22/01/23 Sunderland 2 - 0 Middlesbrough Championship 06/09/22 Middlesbrough 1 - 0 Sunderland Championship

Useful links