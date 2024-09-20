How to watch today's Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sunderland will take on Middlesbrough up next in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Sunderland won their first four league games of the new season but that run was brought to an end by Plymouth in their most recent outing. They will want to waste no time in getting back on another winning run.
The visitors are 10th in the standings, with just two wins from their first five games. They desperately need a strong performance this weekend.
Sunderland vs Middlesbrough kick-off time
|Date:
|September 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 am ET
|Venue:
|Stadium of Light
The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Sunderland team news
Sunderland will likely still be without defenders Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins, and Aji Alese due to injuries.
Chris Mepham is also not yet fit enough to make his debut following his loan move from Bournemouth.
Sunderland possible starting lineup: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Rigg, Neil, Bellingham; Roberts, Mayenda, Mundle
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patterson, Noukeu, Moore
|Defenders:
|Cirkin, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Hjelde, Johnson, Anderson
|Midfielders:
|Neil, Bellingham, Browne, Rigg, O'Nien, Ba, Abdul Samed, Aouchiche, Aleksić, Poveda
|Forwards:
|Mayenda, Mundle, Rusyn, Isidor, Bennette, Abdullahi, Watson
Middlesbrough team news
Michael Carrick has a long injury list to deal with at Middlesbrough.
Defenders Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Tommy Smith, and Alex Bangura all expected to remain sidelined. Midfielder Jonny Howson and forward Marcus Forss are also still unavailable.
Middlesbrough possible starting lineup: Dieng; Ayling, Edmundson, Clarke, Borges; Hackney, Morris; Doak, Conway, Azaz; Latte Lath
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dieng, Glover, Brynn
|Defenders:
|Van den Berg, Clarke, Ayling, Dijksteel, Edmundson, Engel, Borges, McCormick, Hunt, Wilson, Simpson
|Midfielders:
|Barlaser, Hackney, McGree, Burgzorg, Jones, Hamilton, Morris, Azaz, Cartwright, McCabe
|Forwards:
|Latte Lath, Hoppe, Gilbert, Conway, Doak, Lennon
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/02/24
|Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Sunderland
|Championship
|07/10/23
|Sunderland 0 - 4 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|22/01/23
|Sunderland 2 - 0 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|06/09/22
|Middlesbrough 1 - 0 Sunderland
|Championship