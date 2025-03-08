How to watch today's Sunderland vs Cardiff City EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Cardiff, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sunderland will take on Cardiff in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland are fourth in the standings and in the hot seat for a spot in the playoffs. They have a 12-point lead over fifth-placed Coventry.

Cardiff are in the danger zone, languishing near the bottom of the standings in 21st spot. They will be desperate for points.

How to watch Sunderland vs Cardiff online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sunderland vs Cardiff kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Sunderland boss Le Bris has confirmed that Ian Poveda faces approximately a month on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in training.

The home side is also dealing with multiple absentees, including Dan Ballard, Aji Alese, Ahmed Abdullahi, Niall Huggins, Jayden Danns, and Enzo Le Fée. However, winger Tommy Watson has fully recovered from injury.

Cardiff team news

As for Cardiff, they remain without Jak Alnwick, Ollie Tanner, David Turnbull, Jesper Daland, Yakou Meite, and Joe Ralls. Andy Rinomhota has also joined the growing injury list after being forced off at halftime in Tuesday’s defeat to Burnley due to a hamstring issue.

On a positive note, Leicester City loanee Will Alves is fit and available for selection.

