Europa League
team-logoSturm Graz
Merkur-Arena
team-logoNottingham Forest
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Sturm Graz and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sturm Grazhost Nottingham Forest at Merkur Arena on Thursday in their fourth group stage match of the UEFA Europa League.

Sturm Graz have started their campaign with a win and two losses, currently struggling with consistency, having failed to win in their last four matches including a recent 2-1 domestic defeat to Rapid Vienna. Nottingham Forest, under Sean Dyche, seek to build on their UEFA Europa League debut season's bright moment, having recorded a win against FC Porto but also suffered defeats and draws recently, with away form being a concern.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, VIX and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League
The match will be played at Merkur Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 1.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest lineups

4-1-2-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
O. Christensen
23
A. Malic
4
J. Gorenc-Stankovic
47
E. Aiwu
17
E. Karic
35
N. Geyrhofer
19
T. Horvat
10
O. Kiteishvili
43
J. Hodl
8
F. Rozga
77
M. Malone
13
John Victor
4
Morato
31
N. Milenkovic
3
N. Williams
37
N. Savona
6
I. Sangare
24
J. McAtee
10
M. Gibbs-White
16
N. Dominguez
22
R. Yates
15
A. Kalimuendo-Muinga

4-2-3-1

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Sturm Graz team news

Sturm Graz will once again be without Max Johnston and Belmin Beganovic, who are sidelined with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Alexandar Borkovic is omitted from the Europa League squad. Tochi Chukwuani will serve a suspension following his red card against Celtic.

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest have injury troubles of their own, with Douglas Luiz suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of the clash with Manchester United -  he now joins Ola Aina, Dilane Bakwa, Chris Wood, and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the sidelines.

Taiwo Awoniyi, Omari Hutchinson, Jair Cunha, and Angus Gunn are ineligible for this fixture, having been omitted from Forest’s Europa League roster.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

