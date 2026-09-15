Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Today's game between Sturm Graz and Rennes will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Sturm Graz vs Rennes is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sturm Graz host Rennes at the Graz-Liebenau Stadium in Europa League action, with both sides entering the competition in contrasting domestic form.

Fabio Ingolitsch's Sturm Graz have been solid at home in the Austrian Bundesliga and will look to use that familiarity to their advantage on the European stage. Their recent league form suggests a team capable of grinding out results when it matters.

Rennes arrive in Graz on the back of a strong run under Franck Haise. The French side have won their last three Ligue 1 fixtures and drew with Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the season, signalling genuine quality in their squad.

Haise's side also recorded a 1-0 win over Marseille in their most recent league outing, a result that underlines their upward trajectory heading into this continental fixture.

With both clubs sitting level at the top of the Europa League standings, this match carries real weight from the outset. Neither side will want to drop points at this early stage of the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sturm Graz vs Rennes live.

How to watch Sturm Graz vs Rennes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sturm Graz are managed by Fabio Ingolitsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to their squad news will be added closer to kick-off.

Rennes head coach Franck Haise is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Full squad details for both sides will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Sturm Graz head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over LASK on September 13, and they also claimed a 1-4 victory against Voitsberg in the OFB Cup. Across those five matches, Graz have scored nine goals and conceded seven, with their only defeat coming in a 3-1 loss to Rapid Wien at the end of August.

Rennes have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches with the only blemish a friendly defeat to Sunderland in August. Haise's side beat Marseille 1-0 on September 11 before that, they won 1-2 at Angers and 3-2 against Le Mans, while a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain demonstrated their ability to compete with the division's best. Rennes have scored nine goals and conceded seven across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent head-to-head data between Sturm Graz and Rennes is available, so this fixture offers limited historical context to draw from. Both clubs will be approaching this as a largely fresh encounter on the European stage.

Standings

Both Sturm Graz and Rennes currently sit first in the Europa League standings, making this an early meeting between two sides yet to be separated at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sturm Graz vs Rennes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: