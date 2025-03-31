How to watch WWE WrestleMania 41: Date, start time, fight card, and live stream info for Night 1

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the latest edition of wrestling's most popular pay-per-view event

The biggest wrestling event of the year is here. WrestleMania 41 promises to be the greatest WWE show yet, with two days of WWE action featuring some of the biggest names in the business, all set to converge on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

The wrestling world is buzzing after John Cena's shocking betrayal of Cody Rhodes, aligning himself with The Rock to ambush the undisputed WWE champion.

What initially seemed like a dream clash between two beloved icons took an unexpected twist, as Cena turned heel for the first time in 20 years. The jaw-dropping moment has set the stage for an electrifying showdown ahead of WWE's biggest annual spectacle, set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two-night WrestleMania event is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20.

Alongside Rhodes vs. Cena, three world title bouts have been confirmed, though the exact scheduling remains under wraps. Additionally, two blockbuster non-title encounters have been announced, with the most highly anticipated being a triple-threat battle between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

Below, GOAL provides all the details on where you can catch WWE WrestleMania 41, including how to livestream and watch the event.

When is WrestleMania 41?

Date: Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium, the home of NFL outfit Las Vegas Raiders, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The running times for the event are yet to be finalized, but it is expected that the fight card will begin at 7:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm CT on both nights.

How to watch WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Viewers in the United States can watch and livestream WWE WrestleMania 40 through the promotion's exclusive home of premium events, NBC's Peacock streaming service.

With complete undercard coverage and other sports and entertainment coverage throughout the year, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock.

Peacock provides two subscription options: the ad-supported Premium plan at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually, and the largely ad-free Premium Plus tier for $13.99 monthly or $139.99 per year.

WrestleMania 41 - Night 1 Fight Card

Match Type Competitors Championship (If Applicable) WWE Undisputed Championship Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena WWE Undisputed Championship World Heavyweight Championship Gunther vs. Jey Uso World Heavyweight Championship WWE Women’s Championship Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair WWE Women’s Championship Women’s World Championship Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Non-title Singles Match Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Non-title

Scheduling for each night and match order will be announced in due course.

Card subject to change.

FAQs

Where will WWE WrestleMania 41 take place?

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Home to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, the University of Nevada and Las Vegas Rebels college football team, it opened in August 2020 and holds a capacity of 65,000 (expandable to 71,835).

How many WWE WrestleMania events have taken place?

There have been 40 prior editions of WWE WrestleMania, with the 2025 iteration marking a milestone with its 41st incarnation. Since it first premiered in 1985, it has been held yearly, forming the flagship event of WWE's premium roster.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when several scheduled events were forced to halt, the promotion held WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors, effectively cementing its expansion to a two-day event.

Has WWE WrestleMania been to Las Vegas before?

WWE WrestleMania has been to Las Vegas before, with WWE WrestleMania 41 marking the second time the city has hosted the flagship event and the first time since WrestleMania IX, which was held at Caesars Palace in 1993.

When will the next WWE pay-per-view event take place?

The next WWE pay-per-view event is Saturday Night's Main Event, which will take place at Yeungling Center in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, May 24.

When will WrestleMania 42 take place?

WrestleMania 42, also branded as WrestleMania New Orleans, is set to be WWE's marquee event in 2026. The two-night spectacle is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This will mark the third time WrestleMania lands at this iconic venue, following WrestleMania XXX in 2014 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018, both of which took place when the stadium was still called the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.