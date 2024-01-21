How to watch today's Flyers vs Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Flyers vs Senators, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Ottawa Senators (16-24-1) will hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (25-15-6) at Wells Fargo Center during Sunday's NHL action, with both teams heading in opposite directions this season. These two sides faced each other once earlier in the season, with Ottawa winning the matchup 5-2 back in mid-October.

The Senators are having a torrid season despite their offense firing on all cylinders and scoring 3.40 goals per game. With only three wins from their past 10 games, they have the worst record in the Atlantic Division.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has been purring since the turn of the year, winning five straight and six of their last seven games, but they fell to a hefty 7-4 defeat to Avalanche coming into this game. Still, they boast the second-best record in the Metropolitan Division and will fancy themselves against out-of-sorts Senators here.

Flyers vs Senators : Date & puck drop time

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2023 Kick-off Time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Arena: Wells Fargo Center

How to watch Flyers vs Senators on TV & stream live online

Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators will face off at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

How to get tickets for the Flyers vs Senators?

You can get tickets for the clash between the Flyers and Senators on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Flyers vs Senators Rosters and Injury Reports

Flyers roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Ersson, Hart Defensemen: Drysdale, Ellis, Ristolainen, Sanheim, Seeler, Staal, Walker, York, Zamula Forwards: Atkinson, Brink, Cates, Couturier, Deslauriers, Farabee, Foerster, Frost, Hathaway, Konecny, Laughton, Poehling, Tippett

Right-wing Travis Konecny has scored the most goals for the Flyers with 22 goals helping him reach 41 points for his side.

Joel Farabee has 36 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and producing 20 assists, while Sean Couturier's season total of 30 points has come from 10 goals and 20 assists.

has 36 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and producing 20 assists, while season total of 30 points has come from 10 goals and 20 assists. The Flyers have only one injury absentee for Saturday's matchup against the Senators, with Ryan Ellis ruled out with a lower-body issue.

Senators roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Korpisalo, Sogaard, Forsberg Defensemen: Chabot, Chychrun, Zub, Brannstrom, Sanderson, Hamonic, Bernard-Docker Forwards: Stützle, Norris, Greig, Chartier, Kastelic, Tkachuk, Kubalik, Kelly, Tarasenko, Giroux, Batherson, Joseph, MacEwen

Tim Stutzle has been a major offensive player for Ottawa this season with 41 points (one per game), comprising eight goals and 33 assists in 41 games whilst averaging 21:32 game-time per game.

Claude Giroux is second on the list for the visitors, having amassed 37 points this season, with 13 goals and 24 assists, while Brady Tkachuk's 19 goals and 17 assists add up to 36 points this term.

is second on the list for the visitors, having amassed 37 points this season, with 13 goals and 24 assists, while Brady Tkachuk's 19 goals and 17 assists add up to 36 points this term. Anton Forsberg is out of the clash with a groin injury.

Recent results and Schedule

Flyers recent results

Date Opposition Result 20 Jan 2024 Colorado Avalanche (Home) (L) 4-7 19 Jan 2024 Dallas Stars (Home) (W) 5-1 16 Jan 2024 St. Louis Blues (Away) (W) 2-4 14 Jan 2024 Winnipeg Jets (Away) (W) 0-2 13 Jan 2024 Minnesota Wild (Away) (W) 3-4

Senators Recent Results