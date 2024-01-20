How to watch the NHL match between Flyers vs Avalanche, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Flyers will welcome the Colorado Avalanche to their backyard with both sides vying for a crucial victory in an intriguing fixture.

The Philadelphia Flyers can leapfrog the NY Rangers at the top of the Metropolitan Division with two games in hand if they register a win on Saturday. The Flyers are on a scintillating streak of five back-to-back wins in the league and can make it their sixth win on the trot against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche are currently just one point behind Central Division leaders Winnipeg Jets and the visitors have the perfect opportunity to reach the summit. With the stats of 29-14-3 this season, the Avalanche have been sublime scoring 3.7 goals per game and conceding 3.15 goals per game.

Article continues below

Flyers vs Avalanche : Date & puck drop time

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2023 Kick-off Time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Arena: Wells Fargo Center

The Philadelphia Flyers will lock horns with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, January 20, 2023, with puck drop at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.

How to watch Flyers vs Avalanche on TV & stream live online

Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche will face off at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, United States.

How to get tickets for the Flyers vs Avalanche?

You can get tickets for the clash between the Flyers and Avalanche on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Flyers vs Avalanche Rosters and Injury Reports

Flyers roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Ersson, Hart Defensemen: Drysdale, Ellis, Ristolainen, Sanheim, Seeler, Staal, Walker, York, Zamula Forwards: Atkinson, Brink, Cates, Couturier, Deslauriers, Farabee, Foerster, Frost, Hathaway, Konecny, Laughton, Poehling, Tippett

Travis Konecny has scored the most goals for the Flyers with 21 goals helping him reach 40 points for his side.

Travis Sanheim leads the assists charts with 22 assists for the Flyers and he's an influential cog for them going forward

leads the assists charts with 22 assists for the Flyers and he's an influential cog for them going forward The Flyers have only one injury absentee for Saturday's matchup against the Avalanche, with Ryan Ellis ruled out with a lower-body issue.

Avalanche roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Annunen, Georgiev, Prosvetov Defensemen: B yram, Girard, Johnson, Jones, MacDermid, Makar, Malinski, Manson, Toews Forwards: Cogliano, Colton, Drouin, Johansen, Kiviranta, Lehkonen, MacKinnon, O'Connor, Olofsson, Polin, Wood, Rantanen

Nathan MacKinnon has scored the most points for the Avalanche with 73 points on the back of 24 goals and an astounding 49 assists.

has scored the most points for the Avalanche with 73 points on the back of 24 goals and an astounding 49 assists. Mikko Rantanen is second on the list for the visitors with 58 points with Cale Makar in third with 53 points.

is second on the list for the visitors with 58 points with in third with 53 points. Maros Jedlicka is out of the clash with his injury while all of Pavel Francouz (groin), Bowen Byram (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Valeri Nichushkin (personal), and Artturi Lehkonen are listed as injured reserves.

Recent results and Schedule

Flyers recent results

Date Opposition Result 19 Jan 2024 Dallas (W) 5-1 16 Jan 2024 St. Louis (W) 4-2 14 Jan 2024 Winnipeg (W) 2-0 13 Jan 2024 Minnesota (W) 4-3 (OT) 11 Jan 2024 Montreal (W) 3-2 (SO)

Avalanche Recent Results