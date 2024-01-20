Philadelphia Flyers will welcome the Colorado Avalanche to their backyard with both sides vying for a crucial victory in an intriguing fixture.
The Philadelphia Flyers can leapfrog the NY Rangers at the top of the Metropolitan Division with two games in hand if they register a win on Saturday. The Flyers are on a scintillating streak of five back-to-back wins in the league and can make it their sixth win on the trot against the Colorado Avalanche.
The Avalanche are currently just one point behind Central Division leaders Winnipeg Jets and the visitors have the perfect opportunity to reach the summit. With the stats of 29-14-3 this season, the Avalanche have been sublime scoring 3.7 goals per game and conceding 3.15 goals per game.
Flyers vs Avalanche: Date & puck drop time
Date:
|Saturday, January 20, 2023
Kick-off Time:
|1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT
|Arena:
|Wells Fargo Center
The Philadelphia Flyers will lock horns with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, January 20, 2023, with puck drop at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.
How to watch Flyers vs Avalanche on TV & stream live online
Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche will face off at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, United States.
How to get tickets for the Flyers vs Avalanche?
You can get tickets for the clash between the Flyers and Avalanche on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.
Flyers vs Avalanche Rosters and Injury Reports
Flyers roster key players and injury reports
|Position
|Name
|Goalies:
|Ersson, Hart
|Defensemen:
|Drysdale, Ellis, Ristolainen, Sanheim, Seeler, Staal, Walker, York, Zamula
|Forwards:
|Atkinson, Brink, Cates, Couturier, Deslauriers, Farabee, Foerster, Frost, Hathaway, Konecny, Laughton, Poehling, Tippett
Travis Konecny has scored the most goals for the Flyers with 21 goals helping him reach 40 points for his side.
- Travis Sanheim leads the assists charts with 22 assists for the Flyers and he's an influential cog for them going forward
- The Flyers have only one injury absentee for Saturday's matchup against the Avalanche, with Ryan Ellis ruled out with a lower-body issue.
Avalanche roster key players and injury reports
|Position
|Name
|Goalies:
|Annunen, Georgiev, Prosvetov
|Defensemen:
|Byram, Girard, Johnson, Jones, MacDermid, Makar, Malinski, Manson, Toews
|Forwards:
|Cogliano, Colton, Drouin, Johansen, Kiviranta, Lehkonen, MacKinnon, O'Connor, Olofsson, Polin, Wood, Rantanen
- Nathan MacKinnon has scored the most points for the Avalanche with 73 points on the back of 24 goals and an astounding 49 assists.
- Mikko Rantanen is second on the list for the visitors with 58 points with Cale Makar in third with 53 points.
- Maros Jedlicka is out of the clash with his injury while all of Pavel Francouz (groin), Bowen Byram (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Valeri Nichushkin (personal), and Artturi Lehkonen are listed as injured reserves.
Recent results and Schedule
Flyers recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|19 Jan 2024
|Dallas
|(W) 5-1
|16 Jan 2024
|St. Louis
|(W) 4-2
|14 Jan 2024
|Winnipeg
|(W) 2-0
|13 Jan 2024
|Minnesota
|(W) 4-3 (OT)
|11 Jan 2024
|Montreal
|(W) 3-2 (SO)
Avalanche Recent Results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|14 Dec 2023
|Boston
|(L) 5-2
|9 Dec 2023
|Ottawa
|(W) 7-4
|8 Dec 2023
|Montreal
|(L) 4-3
|4 Dec 2023
|Toronto
|(W) 5-3
|3 Dec 2023
|Vegas
|(W) 3-0