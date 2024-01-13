Everything you need to know on how to watch the New Mexico Lobos against the San Diego State Aztecs, as well as tip-off time and team news.

No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (14-2) will look to extend its seven-game winning streak when they hit the road to face New Mexico Lobos (13-3) on Saturday afternoon. Few anticipated the Mountain West Conference to be a six-horse race for the NCAA tournament, but it's turning out to be one, and this game will have a major bearing.

After reaching the national championship last season, the Aztecs are poised for another deep run and have raced out to a 3-0 start to Mountain West play, sitting in a tie with several other teams atop the standings.

Riding on a seven-game win streak in which their offense has averaged 77 points per game, they edged past San Jose State 81-78 on the road in their previous contest Tuesday night.

San Diego State will face a New Mexico Lobos side who have dropped two of their last three games, all in conference play, including an 83-73 loss to UNLV on Tuesday.

The Lobos entered 2024 with a 12-1 record, but back-to-back defeats to Colorado State and UNLV dropped them to 13-3 ahead of their biggest home game of the season.

New Mexico vs San Diego State: Date & kickoff time

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024 Kickoff time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. CT/ 11:00 a.m. PT Venue: The PIT Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

How to watch New Mexico vs San Diego State on TV & stream live online

New Mexico and San Diego State key players and rosters

New Mexico Lobos roster

Jaedon LeDee is leading the conference with 22 points per game this season and he is shooting at 57.4 per cent overall, which ranks sixth in the Mountain West. The 6ft 9in forward also leads San Diego with 8.8 rebounds per game, the second-best mark in the conference.

Reese Waters (12.3 points) and Micah Parrish (10.6 points) are other viable secondary scoring options. Lamont Butler, Darrion Trammell, Elijah Saunders, Jay Pal, Miles Byrd and Miles Heide are other key players to watch from Brian Dutcher's side.

Position Players Guard Webb, Appelhans, Washington, Baker Jr., Dent, Douma-Sanchez, House, Mashburn Jr. Center Forsling, Joseph Forward Agbaosi, Amzil, Mushila, Toppin

San Diego State Aztecs roster

Donovan Dent leads the Lobos in both points and assists per game, averaging an impressive 15.7 points and 6.1 assists per game. Nelly Junior Joseph and JT Toppin (12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds) are good secondary scoring options. Joseph, Jaelen House, Tru Washington, Braden Applehans, Jemarl Baker Jr., Mustapha Amzil, Quinton Webb, Isaac Mushila, and Sebastian Forsling are viable rotation pieces for coach Richard Pitino.

Position Players Guard Butler, Byrd, Davis, Lopez, Parrish, Raad, Schwarz, Trammell, Waters Center - Forward Alger, Gwath, Heide, Johnson Jr., Lawin, LeDee, Pal, Saunders

New Mexico vs San Diego State head-to-head record

Date Match Score 2/26/23 Lobos 71-73 Aztecs 1/15/23 Aztecs 67-76 Lobos 2/1/22 Aztecs 72-47 Lobos 2/12/20 Aztecs 82-59 Lobos 1/30/20 Lobos 57-85 Aztecs

