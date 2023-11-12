How to watch today's Chargers vs Lions game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Chargers against the Lions, as well as kick-off time and team news.

NFL Week 10 action continues on Sunday as the Detroit Lions (6-2) lock horns with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) at SoFi Stadium in a rare interconference matchup.

The Lions, first-place in the NFC North, bounced back nicely from their humbling at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, recording a nice win over the Las Vegas Raiders before heading into their Week 9 bye.

Week 10 brings another AFC West opponent for the Lions, this time a trip to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who have revived their season after a 2-4 start and come into this encounter riding on a two-game winning streak consisted of convincing wins over the lowly Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Date Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kickoff time 4:05 p.m. ET/ 3:05 p.m. CT/ 1:00 p.m. PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California, USA

The Los Angeles Chargers vs Detroit Lions game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season.

The best way to live stream the Chargers vs Lions game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network : CBS / Paramount+

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Lions Radio Network: 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Chargers R adio network: ALT FM-98.7 Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Matt Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst), and Shannon Farren (sideline)

Spanish: Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM (San Diego)

Broadcast Crew: Adrian Garcia-Marquez (play-by-play) and Francisco Pinto (analyst)

The Chargers offense has had issues with several injuries at wide receiver, but having Austin Ekeler back has helped fill the void left by injuries to Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer, both of whom have now returned to full training, meaning LA Chargers' head coach Brandon John Staley will have a full-strength roster at his disposal.

Players Offense Keenan Allen, Derius Davis, Rashawn Slater, Foster Sarell, Zion Johnson, Jordan McFadden, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes, Jamaree Salyer, Zack Bailey, Trey Pipkins III, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt, Nick Vannett, Jalen Guyton, Simi Fehoko, Quentin Johnston, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick, Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller Defense Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Austin Johnson, Nick Williams, Scott Matlock, Joey Bosa, Chris Rumph II, Eric Kendricks, Nick Niemann, Daiyan Henley, Kenneth Murray Jr., Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tanner Muse, Michael Davis, Deane Leonard, Derwin James Jr., Jaylinn Hawkins, AJ Finley, Alohi Gilman, Dean Marlowe, Ja'Sir Taylor, Asante Samuel Jr., Essang Bassey Special Teams Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Derius Davis, Elijah Dotson, Josh Harris