How to watch today's Lions vs. Buccaneers NFL divisional playoff game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and one of the biggest remaining playoff matchups is the NFC Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions (13-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Wild Card Weekend was a thrilling affair, with some amazing games and some upsets. One of those surprises was the Baker Mayfield and the Bucs masterclass in the 32-9 victory over the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round's final game on Monday night, where the quarterback looked phenomenal.

The Bucs have a great side and are clicking into top gear just at the right moment. They’ll be a great matchup for this talented Detroit Lions side, who was barely able to edge out the Rams 24-23 at home. It was Detroit’s first playoff victory in 32 years. Who will punch their ticket to this season's NFC Championship Game?

Lions vs Buccaneers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 21, 2023 Kickoff time 3:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. CT/ 12:00 p.m. PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

The Lions vs. Buccaneers game will be broadcast live nationally on NBC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Sunday afternoon's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets.

There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 2 pm ET, with kickoff at 3 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Lions vs Buccaneers on radio

Listen live as the Lions take on the Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (color), Olivia Dekker (sideline)

Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Tampa Bay/Sarasota: 98Rock - Bucs Flagship Station

98Rock - Bucs Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

Spanish Radio: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

Lions vs Buccaneers rosters & injury reports

Detroit Lions team news

The Detroit Lions' final injury report for their Divisional Round clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is pretty light.

The Lions only ruled out one player due to injury, with WR and primary return specialist Kalif Raymond set to miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury.

TE Sam LaPorta (knee) and ER James Houston (ankle) are each listed as questionable. LaPorta was limited in the final two days of practice, while Houston, who was activated off the injured reserve on Thursday, is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.

Players Offense Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds

Defense John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph Special Teams Riley Patterson, Jack Fox, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, Khalil Dorsey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be travelling to Motown to face the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFC playoffs at near-full strength. The Bucs have three questionable players in ER Shaquil Barrett (ankle), RB Chase Edmonds (toe), and QB John Wolford (illness). The former two were limited participants in practice on Friday, and are both expected to suit up sooner rather than later.

Players Offense Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask; Sean Tucker, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Rachaad White; Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rakim Jarrett, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins; Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, David Wells; Matt Feiler, Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett, Cody Mauch, Justin Skule, Aaron Stinnie, Brandon Walton, Tristan Wirfs Defense Greg Gaines, William Gholston, Mike Greene, Logan Hall, Pat O'Connor, Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea; Shaquil Barrett, K. J. Britt, Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis, YaYa Diaby, Cam Gill, Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts, Devin White; Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes, Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, Zyon McCollum, Ryan Neal, Derrek Pitts, Antoine Winfield Jr Special Teams Jake Camarda, Chase McLaughlin, Zach Triner

Lions vs Buccaneers head-to-head record

Date Match Scoreline 10/16/2023 Lions 20-26 Buccaneers 12/26/2020 Buccaneers 47-7 Lions 12/15/2019 Lions 38-17 Buccaneers 08/25/2018 Buccaneers 30-33 Lions 10/12/2017 Buccaneers 21-24 Lions

