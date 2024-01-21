How to watch today's Bills vs. Chiefs NFL divisional playoff game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The final matchup of divisional-round weekend serves up a classic AFC showdown, as the Buffalo Bills (11-6) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) square off in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
Aside from Taylor Swift's likely presence to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs-Bills game appears to be a must-see on the pitch. The two franchises are evenly matched, have excellent quarterbacks, and are star-studded in a whole host of other key positions. Who will punch their ticket to this season's AFC Championship Game?
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Bills vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, January 21, 2023
|Kickoff time
|6:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. CT/ 3:30 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Highmark Stadium
|Location
|Orchard Park, New York
How to watch Bills vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online
The Bills vs. Chiefs game will be broadcast live nationally on CBS. If you don't have access to cable TV, the best way to livestream Sunday evening's action is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS
- Time: Kickoff at 6:30 pm ET
Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
How to listen to Bills vs Chiefs on radio
Listen live as the Bills take on the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
Listen Live
- National Radio: Westwood One Sports
- Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (color), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)
Local
- Buffalo, Toronto, Rochester, Syracuse: Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), Sal Capaccio (reporter)
- Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)
- Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App
- Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)
Bills vs Chiefs rosters & injury reports
Buffalo Bills team news
Bills head coach Sean McDermott has confirmed that WR Gabe Davis (knee), CB Christian Benford (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf) and LB Baylon Spector (back) have all been ruled out for Sunday.
McDermott also said LB Terrel Bernard (ankle), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and CB Rasul Douglas (knee) will all be game-time decisions on Sunday after being listed as questionable in the final injury report.
|Players
|Offense
|Gabe Davis, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Spencer Brown, Germain Ifedi, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Stefon Diggs, Trent Sherfield
|Defense
|Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Kingsley Jonathan, Ed Oliver, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin
|Special Teams
|Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Sam Martin, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Reid Ferguson
Kansas City Chiefs team news
The Chiefs have ruled three players out for the game, namely WR Skyy Moore (knee), LT Wanya Morris (concussion), and DT Derrick Nnadi (tricep). Moore was expected to return from injured reserve this week, but he was not added to the 53-man roster. WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), and WR Justyn Ross (hamstring) had limited practices the entire week, and have been listed as questionable.
|Players
|Offense
|Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice
|Defense
|George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner
|Special Teams
|Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco
Bills vs Chiefs head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Scoreline
|12/11/2023
|Chiefs 17-20 Bills
|10/17/2022
|Chiefs 24-24 Bills
|01/24/2022
|Chiefs 42-36 Bills
|10/11/2021
|Chiefs 38-38 Bills
|01/25/2021
|Chiefs 38-24 Bills