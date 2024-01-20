How to watch the NHL match between Bruins vs Canadiens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Saturday NHL slate features a relatively lop-sided encounter between the Boston Bruins (27-8-9) and the Montreal Canadiens (19-19-7) at TD Garden.

Averaging 3.34 goals per game, the Bruins sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 63 points and are coming off a 5-2 win over Colorado, with David Pastrnak bagging a hat trick.

Riding hot on a three-game winning streak, the hosts will try to keep the momentum going with a win over the Canadiens, who have not won a regulation game against Boston in the last 10 attempts.

Article continues below

The Canadiens, who are averaging 2.69 goals per game, are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 45 points, and arrive in Boston off a 6-2 loss to Ottawa last time out, which snapped a two-game winning streak.

Bruins vs Canadiens : Date & puck drop time

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2023 Kick-off Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

The Boston Bruins will lock horns with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, January 20, 2023, with puck drop at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

How to watch Bruins vs Canadiens on TV & stream live online

Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens will face off at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

How to get tickets for Bruins vs Canadiens?

You can get tickets for the clash between the Bruins and Canadiens on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Bruins vs Canadiens Rosters and Injury Reports

Bruins roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Ullmark, Swayman, Bussi Defensemen: McAvoy, Lindholm, Grzelcyk, Carlo, Shattenkirk, Forbort, Lohrei, Wotherspoon Forwards: Zacha, Coyle, Frederic, Geekie, Boqvist, Lauko, Poitras, Steen, Beecher, Marchand, DeBrusk, van Riemsdyk, Lucic, Heinen, Pastrnak

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's most effective offensive players this season, with 64 points (29 goals, 35 assists) and averages 20:05 minutes a game.

Brad Marchand is another influential cog for them going forward, and has 41 points to his name (0.9 per game), scoring 19 goals and providing 22 assists.

Brandon Carlo (upper body), Milan Lucic (personal), and Derek Forbort (undisclosed) are definitely out for Boston, while Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is questionable for this game.

Canadiens roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Savard, Matheson, Barron, Guhle, Kovacevic, Harris, Struble Defensemen: Savard, Matheson, Barron, Guhle, Kovacevic, Harris, Struble Forwards: Suzuki, Monahan, Dach, Newhook, Dvorak, Evans, Stephens, Slafkovsky, Harvey-Pinard, Pearson, Pezzetta, Caufield, Armia, Gallagher, Anderson, Roy, Ylönen

Nicholas Suzuki is Montreal's leader in attack, with 37 points (0.8 per game), 12 goals, and 25 assists in 45 games (21:07 per game).

Cole Caufield is a close second on the scoring charts for the visitors, posting 34 total points (0.8 per game) so far this campaign. He has 15 goals and 19 assists.

The Canadiens have a long injury report. Kirby Dach (knee) is out for the season. Tanner Pearson (upper body), Carey Price (knee), Alexander Newhook (lower body), Christian Dvorak (pectoral), and Chris Wideman (back) are all sidelined for Saturday's game through respective injury concerns. Josh Anderson (Lower Body) is questionable for this game.

Recent results and Schedule

Bruins recent results

Date Fixture Result 19 Jan 2024 Bruins vs. Avalanche (W) 5-2 15 Jan 2024 Bruins vs. Devils (W) 3-0 14 Jan 2024 Blues vs. Bruins (W) 3-4 12 Jan 2024 Golden Knights vs. Bruins (L) 2-1 10 Jan 2024 Coyotes vs. Bruins (L) 4-3

Canadiens Recent Results