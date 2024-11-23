+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Battle 4 Atlantis women's bracket schedule: Dates, times and how to watch college basketball tournament games

Some of the most elite women's college basketball teams in the nation are playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Bahamas.

No. 16 North Carolina and No. 18 Baylor lead the charge in this year's competition, both holding 3-1 records. The Tar Heels aim to rebound after a 69-58 defeat to No. 2 UConn, while the Bears are riding the momentum of back-to-back wins.

The tournament field also includes a diverse mix of programs such as Ball State, Columbia, Indiana, Southern Mississippi, Texas A&M, and Villanova, all vying for a strong showing in Paradise Island.

This guide provides everything you need to know about the event, from the participating teams to how you can catch all the action.

When are the Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's bracket games? Schedule, dates, times

DateSaturday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 25
VenueImperial Arena
LocationNassau, Bahamas

The Battle 4 Atlantis women's tournament will be taking place over three straight days starting on Saturday, Nov. 23. The championship game will be played on Monday, Nov. 25.

Which teams are playing in Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's tournament

Here is the full list of teams that will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis women's bracket:

  • Southern Miss
  • Baylor
  • Columbia
  • Indiana
  • North Carolina
  • Villanova
  • Texas A&M
  • Ball State

Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's bracket

Check out the complete Battle 4 Atlantis bracket below:

Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's TV schedule, teams

Saturday, November 23

GameTime (ET)TV Channel/Live Stream
Southern Miss vs. Baylor1:30 p.m.FloHoops
Columbia vs. Indiana4:00 p.m.FloHoops
Ball State vs. North Carolina6:30 p.m.FloHoops
Villanova vs. Texas A&M9:00 p.m.FloHoops

Sunday, November 24

GameTime (ET)TV Channel/Live Stream
Winner's SF #11:30 p.m.FloHoops
Winner's SF #24:00 p.m.FloHoops
Consolation Game #16:30 p.m.FloHoops
Consolation Game #29:00 p.m.FloHoops

Monday, November 25

GameTime (ET)TV Channel/Live Stream
Championship Game12:00 p.m.ESPN2 / Fubo
Consolation Game #35:00 p.m.FloHoops
Consolation Game #47:30 p.m.FloHoops

How to watch the Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's tournament

  • Live Broadcast: ESPN2 (Championship game)
  • Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial now), FloHoops
Every matchup in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis women’s tournament, aside from the championship game, will be streamed live on FloHoops. Fans can catch the title clash on ESPN2.

You can also live stream the Championship game via Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to new subscribers.

For a limited time, you can snag your first month of Fubo for just $49.99—a $30 discount. Enjoy streaming ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and over 200 top live TV and sports channels, all without the need for cable.

