Battle 4 Atlantis women's bracket schedule: Dates, times and how to watch college basketball tournament games

Some of the biggest stars in women's college basketball are heading to the Bahamas for the annual Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

No. 16 North Carolina and No. 18 Baylor lead the charge in this year's competition, both holding 3-1 records. The Tar Heels aim to rebound after a 69-58 defeat to No. 2 UConn, while the Bears are riding the momentum of back-to-back wins.

The tournament field also includes a diverse mix of programs such as Ball State, Columbia, Indiana, Southern Mississippi, Texas A&M, and Villanova, all vying for a strong showing in Paradise Island.

This guide provides everything you need to know about the event, from the participating teams to how you can catch all the action.

When are the Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's bracket games? Schedule, dates, times

Date Saturday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 25 Venue Imperial Arena Location Nassau, Bahamas

The Battle 4 Atlantis women's tournament will be taking place over three straight days starting on Saturday, Nov. 23. The championship game will be played on Monday, Nov. 25.

Which teams are playing in Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's tournament

Here is the full list of teams that will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis women's bracket:

Southern Miss

Baylor

Columbia

Indiana

North Carolina

Villanova

Texas A&M

Ball State

Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's bracket

Check out the complete Battle 4 Atlantis bracket below:

Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's TV schedule, teams

Saturday, November 23

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Southern Miss vs. Baylor 1:30 p.m. FloHoops Columbia vs. Indiana 4:00 p.m. FloHoops Ball State vs. North Carolina 6:30 p.m. FloHoops Villanova vs. Texas A&M 9:00 p.m. FloHoops

Sunday, November 24

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Winner's SF #1 1:30 p.m. FloHoops Winner's SF #2 4:00 p.m. FloHoops Consolation Game #1 6:30 p.m. FloHoops Consolation Game #2 9:00 p.m. FloHoops

Monday, November 25

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Championship Game 12:00 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo Consolation Game #3 5:00 p.m. FloHoops Consolation Game #4 7:30 p.m. FloHoops

How to watch the Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 women's tournament

Live Broadcast: ESPN2 (Championship game)

Streaming service: Fubo, FloHoops

Every matchup in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis women’s tournament, aside from the championship game, will be streamed live on FloHoops. Fans can catch the title clash on ESPN2.

You can also live stream the Championship game via Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to new subscribers.

You can also live stream the Championship game via Fubo.