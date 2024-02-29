How to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

How to catch all the action from the Bahrain International Circuit this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season is finally here, as another campaign of top-notch racing action prepares to put a lively off-season in the rearview mirror at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Twenty years after its inaugural edition at the Bahrain International Circuit, the event returns once more to drop the flag on a new year of pedal-to-the-metal action.

Twenty drivers across 10 teams will line up on the starting grid, with all eyes once more on reigning champion Max Verstappen as he goes for a fourth successive title in the hyper-dominant Red Bull. But, the off-field saga of Lewis Hamilton's future means the Mercedes man will draw plenty of scrutiny, too, as the five-time race winner and seven-time world champion returns to one of his most successful circuits.

It's shaping up to be another cracking campaign, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race below.

When is the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, March 2, at the familiar venue of Bahrain International Circuit, the home of the event since its inception in 2004.

Located in the desert area of Sakhir, in the Southern Governorate of the tiny island nation located in the Persian Gulf, it has forged a reputation as a foreboding track over the decades and lifts the curtain on the new F1 season for the third time.

Where can I watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix through ESPN and ESPN2. That includes the main race and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While ESPN is not available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages will include the channel in their standard range. FuboTV is your best streaming service provider for access to the Bahrain Grand Prix on ESPN, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Bahrain Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix runs the whole weekend, from Friday, February 29 through Sunday, March 2, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Channel Friday, February 29 Practice 1 06:25 am ESPN2 Practice 2 09:55 am ESPN2 F1 Show 11:10 am ESPN3 Saturday, March 1 Practice 3 07:25 am ESPN2 Qualifying 10:55 am ESPN2 Ted's Qualifying Notebook 1:00 pm ESPN3 Sunday, March 2 Grand Prix Sunday 08:30 am ESPN Race 09:55 am ESPN

Can I watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

The service is available in the United States, allowing fans to add an additional outlet with which to watch coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix. F1 TV prices start at $3/month, with F1 TV Pro available for $10/month.

To sign up for F1 TV, visit the service's website at f1tv.formula1.com and subscribe to your package of choice.

Can I watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Qatar Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, as will the F1 TV service, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

FAQs

When was the Bahrain Grand Prix first held?

The Bahrain Grand Prix was first held in 2004. It has been a regular fixture of the Formula One calendar since, bar a brief absence in 2011.

The Bahrain International Circuit also played host to the short-lived Sakhir Grand Prix, named for the region it is held in, during the Covid-affected 2020 campaign.

Who are the frontrunners for the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen is the early frontrunner for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix as the Dutchman looks to secure a fourth title triumph.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will hope to put up more of a battle against his dominant colleague, while Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will both be in the mix.

Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will also be out chasing a podium, and former world champion Fernando Alonso will hope to deliver more surprises after his fourth-place finish in last year's title race with Aston Martin.

What race follows the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Bahrain Grand Prix is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which is set to be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah. Sergio Perez will be the defending victor after his win at the 2023 edition.