Ligue 1
Stade de la Meinau
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ligue 1Paris Saint-GermainStrasbourg vs Paris Saint-GermainStrasbourg

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Strasbourg host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de la Meinau in a key Ligue 1 encounter between two of the division’s most in-form sides.

Strasbourg are pushing for a top-four finish, currently seventh but just two points off third place, riding an impressive 11-game unbeaten the longest active run in Ligue 1. PSG, having already secured the league title last month, are focusing on their Champions League semi-final with Arsenal, which may impact their domestic intensity.

Despite PSG’s historical dominance over Strasbourg, the hosts have made themselves difficult to break down this season, setting up an intriguing contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Stade de la Meinau

The match will be played at the Stade de la Meinau, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

StrasbourgHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSG
1
D. Petrovic
23
M. Sarr
2
A. Omobamidele
29
I. Doukoure
26
D. Bakwa
6
F. Lemarechal
8
A. Santos
7
D. Moreira
15
S. Nanasi
19
H. Diarra
10
E. Emegha
1
G. Donnarumma
5
Marquinhos
25
N. Mendes
2
A. Hakimi
51
W. Pacho
8
F. Ruiz
87
J. Neves
33
W. Zaire-Emery
29
B. Barcola
14
D. Doue
9
G. Ramos

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Strasbourg team news

Strasbourg enter the match in excellent form, having won 3-1 against Saint-Etienne last weekend to maintain their push for European qualification. Manager Liam Rosenior recently signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract, reflecting the club’s satisfaction with their longest unbeaten run in 32 years.

The team boasts the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this calendar year, conceding just 11 goals in 16 matches. Strasbourg have no major injury concerns aside from the continued absence of forward Sahi Dion. Key players like Emanuel Emegha, who leads the team with 14 league goals, and creative midfielders Andrey Santos and Lee Kang-In, are expected to start, aiming to capitalize on home advantage.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG come into the game after a 1-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Arsenal but suffered a 3-1 league defeat to Nice last weekend, ending their unbeaten domestic run. With the league title already secured, Luis Enrique’s side may rotate, especially with a crucial second leg against Arsenal looming.

Ousmane Dembélé is doubtful after sustaining a hamstring injury against Arsenal and is expected to miss this match, though there is hope for his return in midweek. Bradley Barcola is likely to start in attack, having scored in the reverse fixture, while Warren Zaire-Emery and Lee Kang-In could return to the lineup.

PSG still hold an unbeaten away record this season and will look to maintain that as they balance domestic and European commitments.

Form

STR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

STR

Last 5 matches

PSG

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

