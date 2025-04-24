How to watch today's Stevenage vs Birmingham City League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Stevenage and Birmingham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stevenage will take on Birmingham in the League One fixture at the Lamex Stadium on Thursday.

Birmingham will be delighted to have secured automatic promotion to the Championship last week, with four games remaining. Stevenage have had a disappointing season, as they are languishing in 14th spot in the standings. The visitors will be expected to enjoy a comfortable evening this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Stevenage vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stevenage vs Birmingham kick-off time

League One - League One Lamex Stadium

The match will be played at the Lamex Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Stevenage team news

Jake Forster-Caskey is a major doubt for the upcoming fixture after being withdrawn in the first half of the recent win in the West Country.

They will be hoping to take advantage of the potential complacency of their opponents, who have already achieved their target for the season.

Birmingham team news

Keshi Anderson, Paik Seung-ho, and Ethan Laird were all named on the bench for Birmingham’s Easter Monday outing at the Pirelli Stadium, but the trio are likely to play a bigger role in the trip to Stevenage.

The Blues are still missing Scottish pair Scott Wright and Lyndon Dykes, with Wright not expected to return until late 2025.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

STE Last 2 matches BIR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Birmingham 2 - 1 Stevenage

Stevenage 0 - 1 Birmingham 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links