How to watch Stanford vs California NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The California Golden Bears (6-4) hit the road for a Pac-12 rivalry showdown on Saturday, heading into Stanford Stadium to take on the Stanford Cardinal (3-7).

Stanford enters the weekend at 3-7 and sitting near the bottom of the ACC table, slotted 14th. The Cardinal are coming off a tough 20-15 defeat at North Carolina, a game that slipped away late, and they’ll turn their attention to Notre Dame after this matchup.

Stanford vs California NCAAF game

Stanford vs California: Date and kick-off time

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the California Golden Bears in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Stanford Stadium Location Stanford, California

Stanford vs California news & key players

Stanford Cardinal team news

Stanford’s offense is steered by Ben Gulbranson, who has thrown for 1,813 yards but has been hit-and-miss, completing 56.9% of his passes with nine touchdowns on the year. On the ground, Micah Ford is the Cardinals’ workhorse with 493 rushing yards, while CJ Williams has emerged as the go-to target in the passing game, hauling in 53 receptions for 659 yards. Defensively, Matt Rose has been everywhere, piling up a team-leading 83 tackles, with Clay Patterson pacing the squad in sacks (3.5) and Brandon Nicholson snagging a team-best two interceptions.

California Golden Bears team news

On the other side, Cal is powered by Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who’s thrown for 2,518 yards at a 61.2% clip and found the end zone 13 times through the air. Kendrick Raphael anchors the Golden Bears’ rushing attack with 695 yards, while Trond Grizzell leads all receivers with 36 catches and 565 yards. Defensively, Cade Uluave sets the tone with 81 total tackles, TJ Bush wreaks the most havoc in the backfield with five sacks, and ballhawk Hezekiah Masses has been a turnover machine with five interceptions.